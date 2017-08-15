HKQ Law, Kingston and Scranton, PA

Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn PC is pleased to announce that seven of the firm’s Lawyers have been named, in multiple categories, to the 2018 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession.

The following HKQ Lawyers have been named:



Richard M. Goldberg: Employment Law – Management

Terrence J. Herron: Corporate Law

Donald C. Ligorio: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Workers’ Compensation Law – Claimants

Brian Q. McDonnell: Workers’ Compensation Law - Claimants

Joseph A. Quinn, Jr.: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Kevin C. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Michelle M. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Additionally, Attorney Michelle M. Quinn has been named Lawyer of the Year, NEPA Region - Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.

“As one of the founders of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, I am honored to be part of this notable distinction and proud of our attorneys at the firm. Consistent hard work, dedication, compassion, decades of experience, education and research, preparation and extraordinary skills in the courtroom contribute to the results we obtain for our clients,” says Attorney Joseph A. Quinn, Jr. “A special congratulations to Michelle Quinn for receiving the Lawyer of the Year designation. Your work ethic is exemplary to everyone at HKQ Law.”

Since 1987, attorneys at Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn have been named to the Best Lawyers in America list. Lawyers on the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. “For more than a third of a century, Best Lawyers has been the gold standard of excellence in the legal profession,” says CEO Steven Naifeh.”We are extremely proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of these exceptional legal professionals,” says President Phil Greer.

Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 65 countries.

About Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, PC

Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn is considered one of the top civil litigation and commercial law firms in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The firm’s Personal Injury Team, led by Attorney Joe Quinn, has won some of the largest verdicts and settlements in the region's history, totaling over a half billion dollars on behalf of injured clients. HKQ Law was recently recognized for one of the top 20 Verdicts in Pennsylvania, 2015.

The Personal Injury Team focuses on a wide array of personal injury claims and civil litigation, including medical malpractice, auto and truck accidents, aviation accidents, unsafe vehicles, dangerous or defective products, workplace injuries (worker's compensation), construction site accidents, claim denials by insurance companies, dangerous drugs, defective children's products, nursing home abuse and neglect, and falls due to unsafe conditions (slip and fall).

Attorney Joseph A Quinn is one of only 100 attorneys in the United States (and one of only three in Pennsylvania)

honored with membership in the Inner Circle of Trial Advocates, and one of only 500 attorneys worldwide chosen to be a Fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers. He has been a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer every year since the program began and has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America every year since the publication was established in 1987. Best Lawyers also named him top personal injury attorney for Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. In addition, Best Lawyers, in conjunction with U.S. News & World Report, has designated HKQ a Tier 1 Best Law Firm for personal injury and medical malpractice litigation in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley.

Since the inception of the firm, the Commercial / Corporate Team led by Attorney Allan Kluger has provided comprehensive, integrated legal services to many of Northeastern and Eastern Pennsylvania's largest corporations, businesses, banks, non-profits and institutions, handling matters involving labor and employment, wills, trusts and estate planning, estate administration, elder law, commercial transactions, residential and commercial real estate, zoning, land use and development, telecommunications, mediations and arbitrations, commercial litigation, title insurance, business planning and business succession, corporate/business structuring, employment discrimination law for employers, banking, creditor’s rights, finance, lender liability defense, covenants not to compete, construction law, mergers and acquisitions and other business matters.