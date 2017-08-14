Great Hill Partners Acquires ZoomInfo

The company is growing very fast while maintaining a high level of profitability, a rare combination that attests to the quality of its products, data, and employees. - Christopher Gaffney, managing partner at Great Hill Partners

Zoom Information, Inc. (ZoomInfo), the world’s most comprehensive B2B data provider, announced today that it has been acquired by Great Hill Partners, a leading Boston-based private equity firm focused on investments in high growth mid-market companies. Lazard served as financial advisor for the company.

"We are enthusiastic about our new investment in ZoomInfo,” said Christopher Gaffney, managing partner at Great Hill Partners. “The company is growing very fast while maintaining a high level of profitability, a rare combination that attests to the quality of its products, data, and employees. In the evolving market of data driven solutions for sales and marketing, we see a significant growth opportunity for ZoomInfo, and trust that with its current track record, strong product innovation and efficient operations they will continue to dominate the market.”

Christopher Gaffney will join the ZoomInfo board of directors, bringing over 30 years of industry knowledge and experience.

"I am very excited about this new chapter in ZoomInfo’s growth story,” said Yonatan Stern, CEO and Chief Scientist of ZoomInfo. "The company will continue to focus on delivering value to our rapidly expanding base of thousands of satisfied and loyal customers. We invest heavily in growing and improving our data assets, and in product innovation to deliver a wealth of information where and when our customers need it. We look forward to working with Great Hill Partners to accelerate our growth and maintain competitive advantage.”

About ZoomInfo

Accelerate your growth with ZoomInfo, an Inc. 5000 company. ZoomInfo's Growth Acceleration Platform combines the most comprehensive and actionable B2B database with integrated tools to help companies optimize sales and marketing effectiveness, jump-start growth, and maximize profitability. The continuously updated database enables sales and marketing teams to execute more effective marketing campaigns and improve sales prospecting efforts with access to on demand direct dial phone numbers, email addresses, and background information. For more information, visit http://www.zoominfo.com or call 866-904-9666.

About Great Hill Partners

Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm that has raised over $5 billion in commitments since inception to finance the acquisition, recapitalization, or expansion of growth companies in the communications, financial technology, healthcare, information services, Internet, media, retail, consumer, and software industries. Great Hill targets investments of $25 million to $200 million. For more information, visit http://www.greathillpartners.com.