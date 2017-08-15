Endeavor Launches New Silverline Montessori School in Houston, Texas

This will be Endeavor's first greenfield school, and the team is thrilled with the opportunity to serve this growing, family-centric community.

Endeavor Schools is proud to announce the completion of a brand new Silverline Montessori School in Northwest Houston. Located in the community of Cypress at Towne Lake, the new Silverline Montessori will serve students from infancy through elementary school beginning in August 2017.

Although the Cypress at Towne Lake location is the third Silverline Montessori campus to open in the Greater Houston Area, it will be Endeavor Schools’ first greenfield project, as it was built from the ground up.

"We are thrilled to be expanding Silverline Montessori into the Towne Lake location,” said Ricardo Campo, President of Endeavor Schools. “This will be Endeavor's first greenfield school, and the team is thrilled with the opportunity to serve this growing, family-centric community. We look forward to furthering Silverline's great track record, reputation and Montessori program."

For over 16 years, Silverline Montessori has made a positive impact in the Houston community through its campuses in Shadow Creek and Silverlake. With its specifically designed academic programs, Silverline Montessori focuses on nurturing the potential of the whole child and cultivating the growth of a diverse, international community.

The curriculum is built around the Montessori philosophy of allowing children to gain independence through exploration and creative thinking. Silverline’s strong commitment to promoting academic excellence has created students who consistently perform one year ahead in assessments.

In addition to a strong academic program, Silverline offers excellent and fun-filled enrichment programs that help develop the whole child. These programs include Spanish, French, physical education, art, music, yoga, and computer classes.

“At Endeavor Schools, we have established a standard of excellence when it comes to our learning environment, academic programs, motivated educators, and the safety and security of our schools,” said Erik Greenberg, Vice President of Operations. “We are very excited to introduce Silverline Montessori to the Towne Lake area in Cypress, and believe our unique school is a perfect fit in this thriving community.”

For more information about Silverline Montessori School in Cypress at Towne Lake call 281-373-1200 or visit http://www.silverlinemontessori.com.

About Endeavor Schools

Endeavor Schools is a leading education management company with a family of unique, well-established private schools that serve as pillars to their respective communities in a growing number of markets across the US. Each school subscribes to proven, research-based curricula that is delivered by seasoned educators, and is encouraged to embrace their own uniqueness and tradition. Endeavor Schools supports each school’s academic excellence by providing the necessary tools and resources required.

Founded in 2012, Endeavor Schools is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.endeavorschools.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.