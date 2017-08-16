Totally Hardcore Athletes, a Sports and Entertainment Company, will host the “RUN RELAX AND BEATS 5K AND FESTIVAL” this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. The race and festival will be held at the beautiful Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach, CA.

Organizers are planning an active and fun-filled day that will start with a 5K race and conclude with live performances and vendors. The event will also feature local food trucks and a beer garden. Another special treat for attendees will be a special live performance by the famous Hip Hop group, Tha Alkaholics.

Jay Timms, THC Athletes founder, states “I created the event to bring awareness to alternative fitness lifestyles. Everyday there are new studies and theories on how the “natural” approach to health and wellness allows the body to perform at maximum capacity. I also wanted to give back to those well-tuned physical soldiers that have laid it all on the line to keep us safe.”

The event is open to runners and non-runners.

Event Details:

RUN RELAX AND BEATS 5K AND FESTIVAL

Saturday, September 2, 2017

Time: 8am-4pm

Shoreline Aquatic Park, Long Beach, CA

General Admission: Early Bird Tickets $10, Event Day $15

5K Registration: http://www.thcathletes.com/upcoming-events

To learn more about Totally Hardcore Athletes visit http://www.THCAthletes.com

###

About Totally Hardcore Athletes

THC Athletes strives to bring athletes more than just the main stream options for performance, total wellness, and recovery. By bringing awareness to a more “Whole-istic” type of fitness, THC Athletes strives to help all types of athletes to elevate their game. Utilizing natural supplements, body work, and other often overlooked methods we are bringing more awareness to alternative ways for athletes to continue to push their bodies to the limits without sacrificing recovery. We are here to assist you in achieving your full potential by learning alternate ways to assist in reducing your inflammatory response, achieve pain relief, achieve more restful and productive sleep, learn alternate cooking methods, and stimulate muscle growth naturally.

THC Athletes was founded by Jason Washington, a business man, Certified Personal Trainer and licensed Primary Care Giver.