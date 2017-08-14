New Novel Highlights Complexities Between Healthcare and Government

In 2014, the New England Journal of Medicine found that less than 60 percent of Americans trust the healthcare system. The Journal states that the cynicism likely stems from healthcare’s close ties to the government. Former healthcare service worker Geraldine Justice can attest to the problematic relationship between medicine and politics. She sheds light on this real-life issue in her fiction book “Mountain of Healing.”

“Mountain of Healing” chronicles the life of nurse Angela and the issues she faces when she leaves behind her big-city job for in employment in the Appalachia Mountains. In the midst of the challenges, Angela finds comfort and guidance in God and in the simplicity of the land. She also forges deep relationships and meaningful connections as she faces the American medical industry at its best and worst.

“I am very focused on doctor-patient relationships and have written Mountain of Healing to give a look into the medical provider’s struggles,” Justice said. “At the same time, I am passionate about a strong relationship with God. My book shows how the chaotic medical industry could benefit from the love, wisdom and guidance of our Savior.”

For more information, please visit http://www.mountainofhealing.com.

“Mountain of Healing”

By Geraldine Justice

ISBN: 9781512771435 (hardcover), 9781512771428 (softcover), 9781512771411 (e-book)

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Westbow Press

About the author

Geraldine retired from Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina where she served for years as a patient financial services specialist. Geraldine has since moved to Dallas, Texas, and enjoys time with her six grandchildren. She is passionate about good medical practice and strongly believes that patient care decisions should remain between the patient and physician. She has been a Christian for over three decades. Her highest desire is to share that knowledge with as many people as possible, and see all her grandchildren come to know Christ.

Review Copies & Interview Requests:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Satara Williams

480-998-2600 x 586

swilliams(at)lavidge.com

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Jacquelyn Brazzale

480-998-2600 x 569

jbrazzale(at)lavidge.com