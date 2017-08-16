Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology Joins QualDerm Partners

QualDerm Partners, a company that creates market-leading dermatology practice partnerships through affiliations and de novo development, today announced Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology has joined the company as an affiliate practice.

Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology, with offices in both Hermitage and Lebanon, Tennessee, provides comprehensive general dermatology and skin cancer care as well as medical aesthetic services. The practice was founded by Julie Countess, M.D. and Joey Price, M.D. Both physicians are Board-certified dermatologists and Mohs surgeons. The practice has 7 additional clinical staff members, including a general dermatologist, 3 certified physician assistants, and 3 certified nurse practitioners.

“We chose to affiliate with QualDerm because of their dedication to patient-centric quality care,” says Julie Countess, M.D. “Being part of a larger, quality-driven organization will help us expand services and better position our practice to navigate changes within the healthcare industry.”

Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology is the first Tennessee-based dermatology practice to affiliate with QualDerm. Under this partnership agreement, QualDerm will provide the management support, guidance, and capital to expand the practice’s services and geographical reach. QualDerm recently expanded into the Ohio market and has 12 affiliated practices in North Carolina and Virginia. The company has plans to partner with dermatology practices in other regions by year end.

“Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology has a reputation for providing outstanding patient care,” says Bill Southwick, Chief Executive Officer of QualDerm. “We’re honored to partner with Drs. Countess and Price and look forward to helping them grow their practice.”

About QualDerm Partners

QualDerm Partners helps top-tier dermatologists position their practices for sustainable growth and profitability. The company creates market-leading practice partnerships through affiliations and de novo development. QualDerm provides the management support, capital, and guidance for growth. Under QualDerm’s True Partnership(SM) model, physicians are partners, not employees, and retain their own practice brand. This doctor-driven model is designed to maintain physicians’ clinical autonomy and ensure the highest-quality patient care. QualDerm offers physicians tailored partnership structures to meet their needs, as well as the option to sell their practices. For more information, visit http://www.QualDerm.com.

About Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology

Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology delivers high-quality dermatological care to patients of all ages. The Tennessee-based practice has offices in Hermitage and Lebanon. It has a staff of Board-certified general dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology gives patients access to general dermatology and advanced skin cancer care, as well as a variety of aesthetician services. For more information, visit http://www.cumberlandskin.com.

