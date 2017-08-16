Diversified Industries announced that it has completed a comprehensive training program, delivered by ManageAssist, Inc. in conjunction with a New Jersey state funded grant. The ten-month training program, which included Identifying and Eliminating Waste, Workplace Organization & 5S, Principles of Lean Manufacturing, Implementing Workplace Organization, Quick Changeover Practices, Quality at the Source, Frontline Supervisory and Lead Personnel skills, and Voice of the Customer has significantly upgraded the skills of company’s employees in production, maintenance and customer service, enabling them to perform their duties more accurately and efficiently.

Founded as a converter of flexible foam, Diversified Industries has become a global supplier to a wide range of markets – automotive, industrial, flooring and construction. It offers customers innovative high performance solutions through material expertise, efficient processes, standardized procedures and lean manufacturing philosophies. http://www.diversifiedindustries.com

ManageAssist, Inc. is a corporate training firm that offers a broad range of practical training programs. Since 2000 they have been offering both standard and customized training solutions that have been specifically designed to meet the ever growing needs of today’s organizations. Please visit ManageAssist, Inc. at http://www.manageassist.com

According to Ricardo Gonzales, Director of Operations, “Our processes have been improved and streamlined. We have reduced waste in numbers of areas throughout the company. That has resulted in improved lead times, which means greater efficiency, improved quality of our products and a higher degree of customer satisfaction.”

One of Mr. Gonzalez’s associates added, “Diversified Industries strives to be the number one option for standard and custom flexible foam converting needs. We service many different type of industries, from building products to automotive products, which gives us a different approach than our competition. Our mix of customers and industries requires a staff focused on customer service in all the activities in our operation, warehousing, production and more. This training program improved the skills of our employees at all levels, because they now have the same mindset and are using the same techniques and procedures to get to the same goal, which is highest-quality products.”

When Mr. Gonzalez was asked why Diversified Industries selected ManageAssist, he said, “We decided to choose ManageAssist due to the knowledge and experience of their staff on the courses that were going to be taught. Another reason was the support their staff provided to insure that we were able to obtain and fully utilize this training”.

ManageAssist stated, "We are delighted to know the training we provided Diversified Industries has been so helpful in improving the efficiency and productivity of its operations, with the obviously desirable benefit of greater customer satisfaction. We strive for these kinds of results every time we train, and it is always gratifying to hear success stories like this one”.