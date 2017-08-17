Ray Marx, Manager of Mars Maintenance and Make-Ready, LLC. “Ray brings a customer-focused approach to the team at Mars Services, and his experience will serve their customers well.” - Josh Terry, President of The Garden Group.

The Garden Group announced today that Mars Services, a member of The Garden Group network of companies, has expanded its service lines to include maintenance and make-ready.

Mars Services has hired Ray Marx, a 15-year veteran of the multifamily industry to lead the new business. Mr. Marx will serve as Manager of Mars Maintenance and Make-Ready, LLC. Of the selection of Ray to lead these business lines, Garden Group’s President Joshua Terry said, “Ray brings a customer-focused approach to the team at Mars Services, and his experience will serve their customers well.”

Maintenance and Make-Ready adds to Mars’ growing list of service offerings, which include carpet cleaning, pest control, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, countertop resurfacing, housekeeping, painting, carpet repairs, 24-hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up and tub resurfacing to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets.

About The Garden Group: The Garden Group is a family-owned diversified holding company in Dallas, Texas that aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs a competitive edge through access to capital, advice, administrative services and other operational support.

About Mars Services: Mars Services is a market-leading service provider to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Mars Services aims to be its customers’ first call for carpet cleaning, countertop resurfacing, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, housekeeping, painting, carpet repair, 24-hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up, tub resurfacing, maintenance, make-ready and pest control services. Mars is a member of The Garden Group network of companies.

About Josh Terry: Josh Terry is the President of The Garden Group, a family-owned diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas. In 2011, Mr. Terry co-founded Acis Capital Management, LP, a fixed income asset manager which, from 2011 until his departure in 2016, he helped grow to $3.7 billion in assets under management. At Acis, Mr. Terry served as Portfolio Manager for all funds under management, including a two-time award-winning hedge fund. Mr. Terry was also previously Partner and Head of Trading and Structured Products at Highland Capital Management, where he served as a member of the Investment Committee and managed fixed income portfolios totaling over $10 billion in assets. He started his career at Stephens Inc. as an analyst in the investment banking division. Mr. Terry has over ten years of experience investing in a wide range of asset classes, including bank loans, high yield bonds, structured products, distressed investments, real estate, equities and derivatives. Mr. Terry currently serves on the Board of Governors and Finance Committee of Uplift Education and on the Board of Directors of Friends of the Katy Trail. Mr. Terry received a BBA in Finance and Economics, summa cum laude, from Baylor University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.