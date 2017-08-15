Marfeel Names Viktor Nordstrom Vice President of Sales

Marfeel, an advertising technology provider that revolutionizes the way publishers create, optimize, and monetize mobile websites, has named Viktor Nordstrom as its new vice president of sales. An entrepreneur and experienced sales and business development executive, Nordstrom brings a global perspective to the company, which has international partnerships with thousands of ad networks and exchanges.

“Viktor is a proven leader with a broad scope of sales and business expansion expertise,” Xavi Beumala, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Marfeel says. “As a global enterprise, we’re particularly pleased to tap his multi-cultural experience across Europe, Asia, the U.S., and Latin America. He offers a valuable perspective on the needs of mobile publishers and readers around the world.”

Nordstrom has served as business development manager for Fluendo, where he developed sales channels for multi-media products and web tactics for optimizing conversion rates. Prior to that he was senior channel manager for the U.S. and Canada at Openbravo, where he focused on building distribution partnership channels and developing revenue opportunities through inbound marketing. He is the founder of CL3VER, an editing and publishing tool for the creative software and CAD world, and a mentor at Tramit, a multi-channel platform that helps makes public administration more efficient, proactive, participatory, and personalized for every citizen.

Nordstrom holds an MBA in marketing from Stockholm University.

“I’m excited to join the Marfeel team and contribute to its increasing success as a powerhouse in mobile advertising technology,” the new vice president says. “It’s a true innovator and an effective, fast-moving partner to mobile publishers, and I look forward to helping the company continue to evolve and grow as an industry leader.”

About Marfeel

Marfeel is an ad tech platform that revolutionizes the way publishers create, optimize, and monetize mobile websites. Marfeel’s proprietary technology analyzes publishers’ unique audiences—user habits, behavior and usage patterns—and dynamically adjusts their mobile site layouts to maximize readership, engagement, page views, loading time, and ultimately ad revenue. Marfeel’s exclusive partnership with over 20,000 global ad networks and exchange ensure top-paying ads from premium advertisers. Now reaching more than 500 million mobile readers a month, Marfeel’s mobile website conversion and monetization solution has been recognized by Google and Facebook, leading to strategic alliances with the search engine in 2015, and with the social network in 2017. Selected Marfeel customers include: National Geographic (FR), Dennis Publishing (US/UK), Elle (MX), ABC (US), PopSugar (US), and The Washington Times (US). Marfeel is backed by strategic investors in the mobile space, including Nauta Capital, BDMI and Elaia Partners. To learn more about Marfeel, please visit http://www.marfeel.com.