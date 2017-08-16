10 Consecutive Years as an It List Top 100 Event Agency The It List continues to be a beacon of agency excellence for clients across the country and we’re thrilled to shine the industry spotlight on best-in-class agencies like Moderne.

Moderne Communications, a national experiential marketing agency headquartered in New York, has been honored as one of the Top 100 Event Agencies in the United States for its 10th consecutive year by Event Marketer Magazine, the “world’s most respected provider of content for the event and trade show industry.” This significant milestone follows Moderne’s 2017 agency-wide rebrand, establishing itself as “The No Boundaries Experiential Marketing Agency.”

Moderne Communications’ continued success as a leading experiential marketing agency speaks volumes in an industry that is rapidly growing each year. Event Marketer Magazine indicated in this year’s IT List announcement, “With hundreds of applications this year…our industry is growing, as evidenced by the increases in head count, office spaces and new business wins mentioned in so many applications,” - a statement with which Moderne easily identifies.

“Our entire team congratulates Moderne Communications on its 10-year It List streak,” says Event Marketer business director Jeff Fortmann. “The It List continues to be a beacon of agency excellence for clients across the country and we’re thrilled to shine the industry spotlight on best-in-class agencies like Moderne.”

Back in 2007, CEO and Founder, Joe Mastrocovi, made the strategic decision to bring his three companies (Moderne Promotions, Moderne Mosaic, and Moderne Interactive) under one roof as Moderne Communications – forever distinguishing itself as a top-tier experiential marketing agency. It is only fitting that 10 years later Joe and his tight-knit team celebrate their successes with continuous growth by supplementing Moderne Experiential with two new agency branches: Moderne Media and Moderne Strategy. This growth was preceded by the agency’s 2016 achievement of being named by INC Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States.

“When you launch a company, there is always uncertainty - about the future, about how you will build your client base, about how the industry will receive you, etc. Having had 30+ successful years of business with a team I enjoy working with every day is more than I could have asked for, and receiving the It List honor for 10 consecutive years is simply the icing on a very delicious cake. I can’t thank the Event Marketer team enough for their continued support,” stated Joe Mastrocovi.

Over the past decade Moderne has seamlessly evolved with the industry around them and, in many cases, led the way. Consistently keeping up on new technologies and ever-changing trends, the “no boundaries” experiential agency has and continues to provide brands with show-stopping experiences that not only drive results but also allow for measurable and meaningful audience connections.

Moderne Communications has been lucky enough to have as clients and work side-by-side with some of the leading brands and agencies in the world including Amazon, PepsiCo, Ford, Publicis, OMD, Havas, and many more. The agency looks to build off its 30+ years of successful business and, most notably, its past 10 years of accelerated growth for many more years to come.

Event Marketer’s “It List” of the top 100 event agencies was released on August 3, 2017. The full list can be found here: Eventmarketer.com/it-list-2017

INC's list of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies was released on August 17, 2016. The full list can be found here: Inc.com/Inc5000/list/2016