Global Relay Launches Archiving For Cisco Spark

Global Relay, the leading provider of enterprise information archiving, compliance, surveillance, analytics and eDiscovery announced today the launch of Global Relay Archive for Cisco Spark.

Cisco Spark, a cloud-based collaboration service, joins the list of over 45 types of communications for which Global Relay provides message archiving services. Global Relay Archive allows businesses to efficiently capture, preserve, review and enforce internal policies on their Cisco Spark messages for regulatory compliance, information governance, eDiscovery and case management.

As business is conducted on an ever-increasing variety of electronic messaging systems, the job of preserving them for industry compliance has become more daunting than ever before. Global Relay Archive integrates Cisco Spark with all of an organization’s other business communications including email, text messaging, social media, market data chat and voice. This produces a single, unified source of information that is instantly searchable and accessible online via web browser, mobile device and Microsoft Outlook.

About Global Relay

Global Relay is the leading provider of cloud archiving, compliance, information governance and eDiscovery solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries. Global Relay delivers services to over 20,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. Global Relay Archive supports email, IM, Bloomberg®, Thomson Reuters, social media, mobile messaging and more - with mobile, Outlook and web access. For more information about Global Relay, please visit globalrelay.com

Contact:

Caroline Sykes

604.484.6630

caroline.sykes(at)globalrelay(dot)net