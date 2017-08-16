HR coaches and consultants across North America are joining the PXT Select Authorized Partner network and empowering their clients to make simple, human, and smart hiring decisions.

PXT Select™, the market's newest assessment from one of the world's most proven providers of selection tools, expands their partner network to HR coaches and consultants searching for research-driven solutions to help their clients use powerful assessment data in their candidate selection process.

"Our ideal Partners are truly passionate about making an impact with their clients and helping them succeed," said Susie Kukkonen, Vice President, Partner Channels at Wiley. "Research shows that only five percent of talent leaders are confident in their hiring practices, and our PXT Select Partners are dedicated to helping organizations break away from the norm and gain confidence in their selection process through PXT Select's powerful solutions."

PXT Select offers superior selection assessments that fill the gap between the résumé and interview. Powered by the latest advancements in assessment technology, these validated selection tools equip organizations with actionable data to identify suitable job candidates, enhance performance, and significantly reduce turnover. 5

PXT Select goes to market exclusively through an Authorized Partner network of independent coaches and consultants. The elite network of partners are trusted advisors in talent management and selection. As members of this network, they have exclusive and direct wholesale access to high-value assessment solutions, marketing tools, and educational opportunities.

