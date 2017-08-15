Explosion Proof, Magnetic Mount LED Light The magnetic mounting capabilities of this explosion proof LED fixture are incredible. It can virtually be mounted on any metallic surface giving operators extreme mounting flexibility.

Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has just announced a new portable, explosion proof LED that includes a magnetic mounting attachment, and produces a flood pattern beam. It is IP67 rated, dust-proof, and protected against high pressure jets and temporary submersion, ideal for illuminating enclosed areas and hazardous locations where flammable vapors, gases and dusts may be present.

The EPL-MB-150LED-10 is an explosion proof LED hand lamp with a low-profile light head, that is mounted to a portable aluminum frame base with legs. It comes with a shelf-like magnetic mount allowing the light and stand to be mounted to metallic surfaces for added versatility, and easy setup. The mounting bracket on this fixture includes six 200-pound grip magnetic bases providing 1,200 pounds of grip allowing operators to mount this unit to walls and flat surfaces. The housing on this magnetic LED is constructed of non-sparking aluminum for a very lightweight and durable fixture. Its simple design makes it easy to remove the lamp assembly to operate as a pedestal unit if desired.

This LED lamp provides 9,500 square feet of work area coverage and a hefty 17,500 lumens of light output. It can easily be adjusted up and down 90 degrees, then locked into position when the desired angle is found by loosening adjustment screws located on each side of the light head. When this explosion proof unit is used as a portable fixture, it produces varying beam angles. The 60 degree angle provides a very intense beam, while the 125 degree angle is more diffused and less bright, ideal for general work lighting. The 140 degree angle is a wide pattern great for wide area illumination and even light distribution.

“The magnetic mounting capabilities of this explosion proof LED fixture are incredible,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It can virtually be mounted on any metallic surface giving operators extreme mounting flexibility.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

High Resolution Image 1-EPL-MB-150LED-10

High Resolution Image 2-EPL-MB-150LED-10

High Resolution Image 3-EPL-MB-150LED-10

High Resolution Image 4-EPL-MB-150LED-10

High Resolution Image 5-EPL-MB-150LED-10

Product Cut Spec Sheet-EPL-MB-150LED-10

High Resolution Image-LARSON ELECTRONICS LLC LOGO