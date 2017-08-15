“Behind the Scenes: The Tales of Military Spouses Making a Difference” "When these women and men see a need, they fill it. It was important to me to put these stories together so all Americans know just how very remarkable the people behind our service members are. They are inspiring,” said Loken, a military wife and mom.

A new collaboration has brought together 30 military spouses of U.S. Armed Forces to share their experiences of military life in the post 9/11 era. It chronicles America’s all-volunteer force and how they and their families have made a powerful impact in their communities while being a military spouse and all that entails.

“Behind the Scenes: The Tales of Military Spouses Making a Difference” is a project coordinated by Cara Loken, the 2016 Armed Forces Insurance National Guard Spouse of the Year. The book highlights the men and women who have been contributing to their communities while they and their families meet the challenges facing the very unique circumstances of today’s military community.

“I kept hearing story after story of the life-changing things that spouses everywhere were doing in addition to meeting and conquering their own day-to-day challenges. When these women and men see a need, they fill it. It was important to me to put these stories together so all Americans know just how very remarkable the people behind our service members are,” said Loken, a military wife and mom. “I’m sure the tales will inspire others to find their own way to have a lasting impact.”

Each chapter is written from the perspective of a different military spouse author with a focus on their own personal journey. While the writers are scattered in locations throughout the U.S. and overseas, they all share the common thread of seeing the firsthand evolution of the homefront during continuous wartime operations. The book is also a charitable endeavor. 100% of the proceeds of the sale of the book will go toward charities picked by each author.

““This collection of memoirs provides a window into the hearts and minds of our military spouses and is filled with stories of strength, courage and determination,” said Lori Simmons, Chief Marketing Officer for Armed Forces Insurance, and sponsor of the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year ™ Award in addition to numerous military spouse businesses and programs. "Cara and the authors of the book are very important to us and assisting them is AFI’s mission.”

“Behind the Scenes” is now available for purchase online on Amazon.

About Behind the Scenes: There are roughly 1.1 million military spouses of the US Armed Forces spread across communities around the globe. They are entrepreneurs and volunteers, educators and lawyers, authors and elected representatives, stay-at-home parents and advocates. These men and women embody the American dream by sacrificing on behalf of the pursuit of freedom, while chasing bold dreams of their own. Often told are the stories of the selfless service of the heroes in military uniform, but lesser known is the everyday imprint being left on the nation by those who support those service members. This book seeks to capture the inspirational tales of those military spouses who continue to make a difference daily.

