Ashland announced today it will increase the price of maleic anhydride sold in North America by $0.02/lb. This increase will take effect on all orders shipped on and after September 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.

This increase is primarily driven by increases in key raw materials. Ashland continues to make these decisions with the intent to ensure we are servicing our customers with the utmost quality and performance and the ability to continue reinvesting in our product line.

