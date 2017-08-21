bluePRINT Link™ Creating possibilities for you to build a smarter, safer and more confident tomorrow. “With the addition of bluePRINT Link™, our bluePRINT® technology advances with compelling new vehicle safety automation features” said Doug Baker, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for SoundOff Signal.

SoundOff Signal, a global leader in Safety Advocacy with lighting and electronic warning solutions for the law enforcement, school bus and amber markets announced today that it will be extending its smartly designed bluePRINT® Control System product line by integrating the technology of the Upfitter Interface Module® from InterMotive Vehicle Controls.

The new bluePRINT Link™ module available from SoundOff Signal connects and integrates seamlessly with the bluePRINT® Control System. Upfitters and vehicle builders can create from simple to complex vehicle lighting and siren automation modes without traditional “cut & splice” vehicle signal access.

In partnership with InterMotive, a new, custom, seamlessly integrated vehicle parameter detection component has been created for our customers. The bluePRINT Link natively interfaces with bluePRINT, here are just a few of the new features



Software selection from over 50 vehicle information parameters for use in creating custom or standardized vehicle automation logic

Many of the newly available information parameters are not available in other industry related competitive products

Easy and quick connection to the vehicle with a dedicated wire harness integrated with the product

Eliminates cutting into wires, no worries about vehicle warranty

Safety automation to keep the drivers hands free and eyes and mind on the road

Upgradable for existing and new vehicles

“With the addition of bluePRINT Link™, our bluePRINT® technology advances with compelling new vehicle safety automation features” said Doug Baker, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for SoundOff Signal. “We recognize the core knowledge of vehicle CAN bus systems InterMotive has developed. This new addition is a natural complement to bluePRINT. Our commitment to provide professional safety technology that is made simple to use, with high reliability, remains a major thrust within SoundOff Signal.”

Greg Schafer, President of InterMotive, agreed. “This is about the evolution of vehicle safety. Adding the technology of our Upfitter Interface Module® to their bluePRINT® solution creates an even stronger, unique and customizable safety solution for customers.”

About SoundOff Signal

SoundOff Signal provides safety lighting and electronics solutions that serve the diverse needs of the Law Enforcement, School Bus and Amber markets throughout the United States and 40 countries.

SoundOff Signal is an ESOP, employee owned company. Employees utilize technology, processes and a set of values as a foundation for their work:



Building Trust

A Passion for Outstanding Customer Service

A Desire for Excellence

An Encouraged Entrepreneurial Spirit

This winning formula, coupled with a passion to serve, is what propels SoundOff Signal to deliver solutions that create safer, more productive working environments to its markets. This formula has also provided the company with 25 years of uninterrupted sales growth.

About InterMotive

InterMotive Vehicle Controls, headquartered in Auburn, CA, is a leading manufacturer of electronic control systems that improve vehicle safety, fuel economy and productivity. We offer custom solutions for the police, ambulance, fire truck, work truck, public transit, school bus, RV and personal-use mobility markets.