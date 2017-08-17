“It is an honor to be selected by your peers. However, I do not see it as an individual honor. Such a selection represents the people around you who work hard every day putting our clients first,” said Attorney Hoyt Tessener.

James Scott Farrin attorneys Hoyt Tessener, Barry Jennings, and Matthew Healey have been selected by their peers as a “Best Lawyer”* and are listed in the 2018 “Best Lawyers in America” publication. Tessener received the designation for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs. Healey and Jennings, both Workers’ Compensation attorneys, received the designation in the area of Workers’ Compensation – Claimants.

These rankings recognize attorneys across the nation and are based on peer-reviews in which attorneys rank the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical and legal practice area.

Tessener has been selected to this list every year since 2008. He has also been included as a “Super Lawyer”** in “North Carolina Super Lawyers Magazine” since 2006. Additionally Tessener achieved the designation of “Best Lawyers in America’s” “Lawyer of the Year”*** for the Raleigh area in 2016 for Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, and was selected to “Business North Carolina’s Legal Elite”**** in 2015.

Tessener said of this year’s award, “It is an honor to be selected by your peers. However, I do not see it as an individual honor. Such a selection represents the people around you who work hard every day putting our clients first.”

This is the fourth consecutive “Best Lawyers” designation for Jennings. He previously earned the designation of “Rising Star”***** by “North Carolina Super Lawyers Magazine” for three consecutive years from 2011–2013, which recognizes lawyers who are either 40 years old or younger or have been in practice 10 years or less.

“I am grateful that others have recognized me simply for doing what I truly feel called to do,” Jennings said. “It’s humbling to come to work every day alongside such a dedicated team who strives diligently to right the wrongs done to those whose lives have been turned upside down because of a work injury.”

Healey has made the “Best Lawyers” list for five consecutive years. In 2015 and 2017 he was listed in “Best Lawyers in America” as Raleigh’s Workers’ Compensation “Lawyer of the Year”***. Additionally, “North Carolina Super Lawyers Magazine” listed Healey as a “Super Lawyer”** from 2014–2016, and a “Rising Star”***** from 2010–2013.

Healey said, “I am honored to be selected again for inclusion in “Best Lawyers in America.” This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication to excellence of my staff and the law firm. I thank everyone at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin for making this such a fine law firm. As always, my goal is to provide the very best legal service to the hard-working people of North Carolina. They deserve nothing less.”

