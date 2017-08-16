Tandigm Health, a value-based healthcare company supporting primary care physicians, today announced they have seen strong positive trends in health outcomes and operational efficiencies over the company’s first two years in business.

“In just two years of operation, Tandigm has made great strides in improving the health of individuals across the Philadelphia Region,” said Tandigm President and CEO Patrick Adams. “The tools and resources we provide, coupled with the strategic partnerships and programs we have introduced, have enabled our network of primary care physicians to deliver more proactive, coordinated care for the patients they serve. I am proud and encouraged by the progress we have made in these first two years and I feel these positive health outcomes point to the true value in value-based care."

From January 2015 through December 2016, Tandigm’s value-based model enabled physicians to improve their patients’ experience and help them avoid unnecessary forms of care. The company reduced hospital admissions by eight percent for Medicare Advantage patients and 10 percent for Commercial patients. Furthermore, Tandigm reduced the number of days that patients needed to spend in skilled nursing facilities by 38 percent for Medicare Advantage patients and 16 percent for Commercial patients. By prioritizing the delivery of proactive, coordinated patient care, Tandigm was able to reduce medical costs over the past two years while also providing meaningful compensation to primary care physicians.

The company continues to demonstrate high performance across industry-standard quality measures, including the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Star Rating. This past year, Tandigm maintained performance at or better than the 75th percentile for all HEDIS measures against which the company benchmarks in their Commercial population. For the Medicare Advantage population, Tandigm achieved five out of five Stars in multiple CMS Star Rating categories, including breast cancer screening, blood pressure control, and blood sugar control in diabetic patients.

With now more than 460 primary care physicians and over 110 full-time employees, the population cared for by Tandigm Health’s network of primary care physicians has grown significantly to more than 115,000 patients. Collaborative partnerships have been a key component for advancing Tandigm’s growth. In 2016, Tandigm added to its existing collaborations with Holy Redeemer/Innovative Wellness Alliance and Doylestown Health System/Doylestown Healthcare Partnership by signing a new agreement with Quality Health Alliance, a physician-led quality care organization led by St. Mary Medical Center, which added 65 new primary care physicians to the network.

With a focus on engaging, enabling and empowering its network of primary care physicians with the resources they need to provide high quality care, Tandigm has invested in the development and implementation of several tools that further enable their physicians to enhance the patient experience. In 2016, Tandigm implemented house calls and skilled nursing facility programs to help ensure that the highest risk patients were able to receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time. These new programs are part of Tandigm’s ongoing focus to ensure more care is provided in the home, with early results showing a 25 percent reduction in readmissions to the hospital. In addition, Tandigm introduced athenahealth, a population health management application, along with other in-house tools to help its primary care physician network better manage patient outcomes. Tandigm also announced a new Population Health Champions initiative designed to develop the next generation of population health leaders through a series of training sessions facilitated with Jefferson College of Population Health. These programs, coupled with several other ongoing initiatives, have enabled Tandigm to enhance its value-based, physician centric model to achieve notable quality results.

About Tandigm Health

Tandigm Health is dedicated to enhancing the ability of primary care physicians to provide the finest possible care while lowering costs through a more coordinated, proactive model. By providing greater tools and resources to its network of more than 460 doctors, Tandigm puts primary care physicians back at the center of patient care. To learn more about Tandigm’s approach to value-based health care, visit http://www.tandigmhealth.com.