San Jose Law Firm Jachimowicz Law Group Offers Insurance Law Counsel

Jachimowicz Law Group, which maintains offices in both San Jose and Morgan Hill, California, recently declared a renewed effort to provide clients counsel on matters pertaining to insurance law.

Jachimowicz Law Group provides representation in a number of insurance law-related matters. Clients can rely on the firm’s knowledge in areas including short-term, and long-term disability, health insurance disputes, life insurance denials, defense of civil action, theft from your business, and home owners’ insurance disputes. Jachimowicz Law Group also assists clients with concerns related to both the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) and the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“The practice of insurance law along with that of personal injury and criminal defense matters allows us to help more people seek the relief they are due.” stated Jachimowicz Law Group Partner Albie B. Jachimowicz. “We are confident the knowledge and experience our team of attorneys provides to clients will result in favorable outcomes for those who counsel.”

To strengthen its Insurance Law practice, Jachimowicz Law Group has secured the of counsel services of Attorney Joel P. Waelty to assist clients in their disputes with insurers and employers. He brings extensive experience handling a wide variety of workplace disputes and pursuit of wrongfully denied benefits on behalf of policyholders. Mr. Waelty graduated from the University of California at Berkley before earning his law degree from the University of California Hastings School of Law in 2003.

About Jachimowicz Law Group:

Jachimowicz Law Group represents Northern California clients in matters of criminal defense and personal injury. The firm also has experience in cases of employment law, workplace accidents and business litigation. They have convenient office locations in San Jose and Morgan Hill. To schedule a free consultation with one of the attorneys, call 408-246-5500 or visit http://www.jachlawgroup.com.