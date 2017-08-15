NUDESTIX #Babebosses Create Custom Matte Lips for Fall/Holiday

Nudestix Custom Shade Palette Kit "Each one of these babes embodies the ultimate Nudestix #Babeboss; inspiring confidence, celebrating success and embracing their unique self!"

NUDESTIX unveils six custom-created Magnetic Matte Lip Colors in the limited edition Creator’s Palette, launching online August 15th. The much-loved NUDESTIX #Babebosses return for the fall/holiday campaign and hit the lab to hand blend their custom nude longwearing matte lip stains. With a combined following of over 3.6 million, NUDESTIX is proud to continue to partner with #Babebosses Samantha Ravndahl @ssssamanthaa, Donovan Gibb @makeupbydg, and ipsy Creators Karen Yeung @iamkareno, Jaleesa Moses @saythelees, Cydnee Black @cydbee and Lynette Cenee @lynettecenee.

“We personally selected each one of these babes because they embody the ultimate NUDESTIX #Babeboss; inspiring confidence, celebrating success and embracing their unique self!” said Ally & Taylor Frankel, Co-Founders & Chief Inspiration Officers of Nudestix.

Each #Babeboss developed their custom nude, but better shade to reflect their personal style and approach to effortless everyday makeup.

The 6-piece limited edition set features nude shades for all skin tones in the long-lasting Magnetic Matte Lip Color formula – a resounding favorite amongst the creators. The kiss-proof, budge-proof formula lasts like a tattoo, has lightweight pigments like a liquid lipstick and is easy to apply like a pencil.

Wear it 3 ways…

1. Soft Stain: Dab on with fingers

2. Natural Lip: Fill lips lightly with pencil

3. Intense Color: Define lip and fill

Pro tip: Prime lips first for smooth application

NUDESTIX Creator’s Palette retails for $59 USD (val $144) / $65 CAD (val $168) and is packaged in a signatured matte black Nude(art)ist tin with mirror and includes a cap sharpener. The Creator’s Palette launches online on August 15th and will be available at select Sephora stores globally in September.

NUDESTIX is available at select Sephora, Ulta, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters in North America, as well as on Nudestix.com. Internationally, NUDESTIX is available in Sephora, specialty and luxury e-tailers.