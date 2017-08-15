54 Orange Street Nantucket, MA This impressive home is one-of-a-kind and ready for its next steward to make their own.

Nantucket is filled with rich history and that is apparent as soon as you dock or land. Known as the whaling capital of the 19th century and made famous in the classic novel Moby-Dick, Nantucket was a thriving center of international trade during the height of the whaling era. The Nantucket Historical Association has done an incredible job maintaining the historic integrity of this island and especially it’s architecture.

In particular, 54 Orange Street remains a historic masterpiece and one of the best examples of 1830’s Greek revival architecture on Nantucket. The home was built in 1835 by Captain Charles Grant, the most successful whaling captain of his time. Many distinctive details are still in tact today, including the ionic columns, pediment entry, marble fireplaces and the gorgeous wide plank floors and trim detail.

The six-bedroom property features grand living spaces, large, sundrenched windows and three spacious porches with harbor and Town views. Complete with a formal sitting room, dining room, large kitchen and well-sized bedrooms this is the perfect home for generations. The impressive third floor offers a large, open space with huge wooden beams, full bathroom and spectacular views of the Nantucket Sound from the oversized deck.

In addition to the three main floors of living space, the home has a lower level apartment with interior and exterior access. The property also features a stunning backyard with lush landscaping and overgrown hydrangea bushes, as well as a two-car garage. This impressive home is one-of-a-kind and ready for its next steward to make their own.

