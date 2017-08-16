Armed Forces Insurance 'We are honored to become members of the esteemed Legion de Lafayette. We are constantly looking for opportunities to partner with organizations that support, educate and empower the military community,' said Lieutenant General Stanley Clarke III, U.S.

Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) is pleased to announce their support of the National Guard Educational Foundation with a membership into the esteemed Legion de Lafayette. The Legion de Lafayette supports the National Guard Educational Foundation (NGEF) and its programs, which include: The National Guard Memorial Museum, Library and Archive, as well as the National Guard Monument overlooking Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, and finally, scholarship programs that we have for the children of fallen Guardsmen.

Named after the Marquis de Lafayette, the Legion de Lafayette was established in 1987 to recognize patrons who significantly advance National Guard Education Foundation’s work. The names of these members are prominently displayed in the National Guard Museum. Membership into the Legion de Lafayette is an extension of AFI’s core mission to protect those who protect our nation.

“We are honored to become members of the esteemed Legion de Lafayette. For 130 years, Armed Forces Insurance has pledged to serve our military families. As such, we are constantly looking for opportunities to partner with organizations that support, educate and empower the military community. The National Guard Educational Foundation has an admirable track record of caring for our National Guard families,” said Lieutenant General Stanley Clarke III, U.S. Air Forces (Ret.), Chairman of Armed Forces Insurance.

Established in 1975, the National Guard Educational Foundation’s (NGEF) goal is to tell the Guard’s story and relies solely on charitable contributions to carry out its mission. The purpose of NGEF is to achieve an awareness of the rich heritage and continuing contributions of the National Guard of the United States through a rich programmatic portfolio.

The National Guard Education Foundation has a partnership with the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS). The National Guard Association of the United States is the nation’s oldest military association lobbying solely for the benefit of the National Guard of the United States and educating the public about the Guard’s role and history in the Armed Forces of the United States. It was formed by militia officers in 1878 to obtain better equipment and training by petitioning Congress for more resources.

ABOUT Armed Forces Insurance (AFI): Armed Forces Insurance is the insurance company of choice for current and retired members of the uniformed services, their children, and Department of Defense civilians. Founded in 1887 by military leaders with a single mission: to protect the property of those who protect our nation, providing premium quality, competitively priced property and casualty insurance to military professionals throughout the Armed Forces. We know our members have unique circumstances and insurance needs, and we offer a level of personalized service that is unequaled in the industry-because OUR MISSION IS YOU® - and your peace of mind. The company also furthers our strong commitment to give back to military and local communities through important programs and sponsorships, including the Great American Patriot Award presented at the Armed Forces Bowl, the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Award, the Vetrepreneur® of the Year Award, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and the Military Warriors Support Foundation. In early 2015, AFI established the Armed Forces Insurance Foundation to assist in educating the military community on a wide array of key personal financial topics to help them succeed.

