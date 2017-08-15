Green Builder Magazine Releases July-August 2017 Issue Online

As America's political elites turn their backs on climate change, a few companies have made the connection between prosperity and sustainability. Green Builder's annual selection of Eco-Leaders (http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/green-builder-magazine-july-august-issue-2017) demonstrate the power of innovation to reduce our heavy footprint.

Also featured in this issue:



A Healthy Approach. More customers than ever want green houses that promote their well-being and the environment.

Going Green by Growing Green. Five things to keep in mind as you try to attract investors to an energy-efficient project.

Flex House: Show Stealer. At PCBC in San Diego, The Flex House's compact, innovative design made it the toast of the show.

Plus, articles on Smart Cities, Energy Solutions, Codes and more.

