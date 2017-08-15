Hutchinson Regional Medical Center "...we knew that Wound Care Advantage was the ideal partner because they share our 'patient-first' philosophy. Everything else flows from that, including new technologies, tools, compliance checks and analytics..." ~Ken Johnson, CEO

Hutchinson Memorial Hospital today announced a new partnership with Wound Care Advantage (WCA), bringing new technologies and greater operational efficiencies to its wound care facility. The Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center at Hutchinson Regional was established in 2006 to service patients in Hutchinson and the surrounding area including Central & Western Kansas, Eastern Colorado and Northwestern Oklahoma.

Many patients suffer from chronic non-healing wounds brought on by conditions such as diabetes and arterial disease. With a five-year mortality rate of 68 percent for diabetics after limb amputation, it’s critical to aggressively treat and heal problem wounds as quickly as possible. Patients in rural areas often have difficulty finding specialized treatment close to home.

“We’re committed to bringing high quality wound care services to patients in Hutchinson and surrounding areas as we enter this exciting phase of growth,” said Ken Johnson, CEO of Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. “When we first met with Mike Comer and his team, we knew that Wound Care Advantage was the ideal partner because they share our ‘patient-first’ philosophy. Everything else flows from that, including new technologies, tools, compliance checks and analytics that bring a whole new level of terrific treatment options to our center.”

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Hutchinson Regional Medical Center as they continue to strengthen their wound care program,” said Mike Comer, CEO of Wound Care Advantage. “Patients in rural outlying areas now have access to world-class treatment from an exceptionally talented team of physicians and nurses.”

About Hutchinson Regional Medical Center

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center is a not-for-profit, 199-licensed bed medical facility serving the health needs of more than 65,000 residents of Hutchinson, Reno County and the surrounding region. Hutchinson Regional Medical Center is an entity of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System. Other entities are Health-E-Quip, Horizons Mental Health Center, Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County and Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation.

About Wound Care Advantage

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sierra Madre, California, Wound Care Advantage is a leading provider and manager of outpatient wound care and hyperbaric treatment centers. WCA forms collaborative partnerships with hospitals and medical centers across the country to help them build and manage patient-centered wound care treatment programs. For more information, visit http://www.thewca.com.

