Citus Health Adds Rick Smith to its Advisory Board

Home infusion industry veteran and former CEO of Bioscrip joins Citus Health Advisory Board.

Citus Health, a digital health solution provider for the post-acute care industry, announced today that Rick Smith, former CEO of Bioscrip, Inc. and healthcare industry veteran, has joined its Advisory Board. In this role, Smith will work closely with the Citus leadership team to provide guidance as Citus Health continues to expand the footprint of its flagship software solution, Call Bell®, across the post-acute care industry.

“When I became aware of Citus and saw how Call Bell was designed by a home infusion nurse who had seen first-hand the need for the healthcare industry to provide patient-facing technology that can improve care and reduce costs for providers, I knew I wanted to support the organization,” said Rick Smith. “The Citus’ technology brings an innovative approach to transforming traditional workflows into efficient, digital processes that improve both patient and financial outcomes for the homecare industry.”

According to Melissa Kozak, RN, CRNI, founder and CEO of Citus Health, “We are seeing tremendous interest among home infusion providers of all shapes and sizes, and we are thrilled to have someone of Rick’s caliber join our Advisory Board. His 20+ years of industry leadership experience will be highly beneficial for us as we emerge as the standard by which home infusion providers deliver remote patient support, bring visibility into the home, and keep care team members connected.”

Smith is the former President, CEO, Board Member of BioScrip, Inc. where he transformed the organization into the largest independent infusion company in the industry. Prior to Bioscrip, Smith served as CEO of Byram Healthcare Centers Inc. and as President and COO of Option Care, Inc. Smith has a proven track record of building high-growth companies that consistently deliver value to patients and customers.

The Citus Call Bell solution serves the unique needs of the growing post-acute care industry as more hospitals, physicians and payers move to value-based reimbursement models that demand reduced care delivery costs and improved patient outcomes. Call Bell not only helps infusion providers improve the patient experience during treatment, but also significantly improve efficiencies, patient outcomes and referral relationships. Whether it is capturing digital signatures on orders and delivery tickets, entering accurate patient supply counts electronically, or equipping patients with on-demand access to answers and clinicians, the Call Bell solution has a near-immediate positive impact on its customer’s bottom line.

About Citus Health

Citus Health delivers modern software solutions that help post-acute care providers transform traditional workflows into efficient digital processes. Citus Health was founded in 2016 by home infusion nurse, Melissa Kozak, RN, CRNI, after seeing first-hand the frustration that builds among patients, clinicians and caregivers as they struggled to connect with each other effectively while undergoing and providing treatment. For more information about Citus Health, visit citushealth.com or call 646-300-1430.