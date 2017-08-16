“The 500/550 Series nozzles offer higher flow rates and emit larger water droplets that cut through wind, features not commonly found in rotors with a shorter throw radius." -- Kumar Sitaraman, product manager for Rain Bird Golf

Golf course superintendents now have a much-needed option for watering smaller areas of the course, like tee boxes and greens. Available in a variety of models, Rain Bird’s new 500/550 Series rotors are the only valve-in-head golf course rotors on the market today offering a radius of 28 to 49 feet.

“Now more than ever before, golf course superintendents are trying to use water wisely,” said Kumar Sitaraman, product manager for Rain Bird’s Golf Division. “However, they still want to provide golfers with a beautiful, healthy playing surface. That’s why we’ve introduced our new Rain Bird® 500/550 Series. Because these rotors precisely and efficiently irrigate smaller parts of the course, superintendents can use them to keep these areas looking their best with less water.”

Rain Bird 500/550 Series rotors feature robust, reliable construction, top-serviceable arc adjustment and pressure regulation, as well as easy access to internal components. The 500 Series models offer a radius of 28 to 47 feet and a full-circle, 360-degree arc. The 550 Series covers a radius of 28 to 49 feet with an arc that’s adjustable from 30 to 345 degrees. Both the 500 and 550 Series offer a new low-angle nozzle for 28-foot coverage. Flow rates range from 7.25 gpm – 13.20 gpm for the 500 Series and 7.25 – 13.60 gpm for the 550 Series.

“The 500/550 Series nozzles offer higher flow rates and emit larger water droplets that cut through wind – features not commonly found in rotors with a shorter throw radius,” Sitaraman said. “As a result, you can apply water precisely where needed in a shorter amount of time.”

As with Rain Bird’s 700/751 Series and EAGLE™ 900/950 Series rotors, Rain Bird 500/550 Series rotors offer “IC” models that are compatible with Rain Bird’s popular IC (Integrated Control) System™ that connects the central control system directly to every rotor and valve. Other available models include Block, SAM/Hydraulic, and Electric versions. Because the 500/550 Series rotors share a common platform with Rain Bird’s 700/751 Series, they incorporate all the improvements the company has made to its golf rotors over the past decade.

“With the 500/550 Series, we’ve combined new features with those that have already proven themselves invaluable in the field,” Sitaraman said. “The 500/550 Series is another example of Rain Bird’s ongoing commitment to help golf courses use water more efficiently.”

Rain Bird engineers its products with Timeless Compatibility™, which means golf courses can install new 500/550 internal assemblies in existing Rain Bird rotor cases installed as far back as 1992. This allows golf courses to upgrade to the latest technology without having to dig up cases already in the ground.

To learn more about Rain Bird’s 500/550 Series rotors, or for additional information about the company’s many other water-efficient products for golf course irrigation, visit http://www.rainbird.com/golf.

ABOUT RAIN BIRD GOLF:

Rain Bird Corporation – Golf Division provides complete irrigation solutions to golf courses across the globe. The company has one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leading-edge products including pump stations, rotors, field controllers, map-based and mobile central control systems, decoders, swing joints, filtration systems, valves and irrigation accessories. Central controls and pump stations are serviced and supported by a comprehensive Global Service Plan (GSP). Rain Bird products and services are sold worldwide through an extensive distribution network. For more information, please contact 1-800-RAINBIRD or visit http://www.rainbird.com/golf.