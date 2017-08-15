Sarah Alter, president and CEO of the Network of Executive Women, will be a featured speaker at the 10th anniversary celebration of NEW Chicago, August 24.

The Network of Executive Women’s recently named President and CEO Sarah Alter will be a featured speaker at the 10th anniversary celebration of NEW Chicago, Thursday, August 24. NEW is the largest women’s leadership organization serving the North American retail and consumer goods industry, and NEW Chicago is one of its largest regional groups.

"I am delighted to celebrate this important achievement here in Chicago,” Alter said. “Network of Executive Women has its national headquarters here, I am a proud Chicago native and our NEW Chicago regional group has a long record of service to our business community.”

During the event, at Wrigley Company’s U.S. headquarters, Alter will outline NEW’s mission and honor founding members of NEW Chicago, including Meena Patel of SAP, Kim Feil of bizHive.com, Amy Oates Fitzgerald of Catalina, Kelly Muno of Coty and Alison Kenney Paul of Deloitte. The evening will include a panel discussion on retail technology.

NEW Chicago serves more than 1,200 NEW members in the Chicago region, including executives in the retail, consumer goods and services industry. It works with NEW, its partners and other NEW regions to “advance women, grow business and transform our industry’s workplace through the power of our community.”

