Forty 7 Ronin and Cyara Partner to Elevate CX with IVR Excellence

Cyara, the provider of the leading Customer Experience (CX) Assurance platform, and Forty 7 Ronin, a rapidly expanding industry leader in Interactive Voice Response (IVR) design and deployment, have joined forces to help a top lending company automate testing and improve the quality of their customers’ experience.

Using Cyara test scripts along with Genesys Composer during the development phase of the project, Forty 7 Ronin was able to create test scripts which allowed the company to leverage hundreds of test cases to stimulate a large range of users, speed application deployment, and create a more stable system going into user acceptance testing (UAT). This success is the first step in a broader relationship between Cyara and Forty 7 Ronin to jointly enable organizations to accelerate their CX innovation and deliver outstanding customer experiences.

“Forty 7 Ronin helps brands delight their clients with innovative IVR systems that make it easy for their customers to achieve their goals," said James Isaacs, President of Cyara. "They have a highly skilled team that will use our platform to ensure the IVR systems they deploy perform flawlessly.”

Mark Stallings, Managing Director of Forty 7 Ronin, added “Cyara is laser focused in its dedication to helping organizations achieve excellence in customer experience. Cyara’s CX Assurance Platform enables us to accelerate the innovation we bring to our clients’ IVR systems.”

Cyara and Forty 7 Ronin will showcase the joint value they bring to the market by hosting an online event, scheduled for 10:00 AM PDT on August 23, 2017, to teach attendees how to provide a great customer experience (CX), delivered quickly, across all channels, including IVRs, web, chat, SMS, and email. Attendees will learn how to speed innovation, while gaining insight into what’s working and what’s not, as they design, develop and deploy CX systems.

Seminar presenters Mark Stalling, Managing Partner, Forty 7 Ronin, and Elizabeth Magill, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Cyara, will share insights and best practices designed to help attendees:



Achieve 40-70 percent faster CX innovations

Automate testing and dramatically reduce testing time

Benefit from an "always on" availability and performance monitoring strategy

Defer IVR replacement by tuning and optimization

Automate IVR discovery and documentation

The webinar will also feature a case study of how Forty 7 Ronin helped a leading lending company rapidly innovate and improve their IVR performance utilizing the Cyara Platform. Interested individuals can register for the August 23 event which will also provide access to the on-demand recording.

