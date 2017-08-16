Historic Citation X Receives FAA Approval at RAI Jets LLC

The new Citation X at RAI Jets, LLC is now FAA approved for charter flight. With its 2,800-mile range and Mach .935 (MMO) top speed, this super mid-size jet is built for distance, and will get clients to their destination faster than the commercial airlines.

Kalamazoo, MI-based charter jet company RAI Jets LLC is proud to announce that the most recent addition to its fleet, a Cessna Citation X aircraft, has received FAA approval for charter flight on RAI’s flight certificate. FAA approval ensures that everything in RAI’s operations, maintenance and pilot training is up to standard and ready for charter passenger use.

“The Citation X will appeal to our clients who want to fly coast to coast nonstop in ultimate luxury,” said David Riley, Director of Operations at RAI. “With its 2,800-mile range and Mach .935 (MMO) top speed, this super mid-size jet is built for distance, and will get clients to their destination faster than the commercial airlines.”

Besides being one of the fastest civilian jets available for business and charter travel, the Citation at RAI is also an aircraft with a past. The same jet was formerly owned by famous record-breaking aviator Steve Fossett, who flew it to break the speed record for flight from San Diego to Charleston, South Carolina in under three hours, at an average speed of 726.83 mph.

The Citation X interior provides the ultimate luxury for eight passengers with oversized, premium leather seats, convertible tables and HDMI inputs. The aircraft is three feet longer, 100 miles per hour faster and has 1,000 miles more range than mid-size jets. It is ideal for team meetings or group outings and even offers ample storage for golf clubs, luggage or sporting equipment for an active getaway to the mountains, golf course or the ocean.

“Our customers never tire of flying on their own schedule with plenty of comfort and privacy onboard. Charter flights are an investment in improved efficiency for many businesses with the ability to increase one-on-one time with clients and raise employee morale by decreasing travel time and offering greater comfort during travel,” Riley said.

RAI is now accepting charter flights on the Citation X from more than 5,000 airports nationwide. To learn more or get a flight quote, visit http://www.flyrai.com.

ABOUT RAI JETS

RAI Jets LLC is a charter jet company based in Kalamazoo, MI with a second hangar location in Sturgis, Michigan. They provides customized, charter jet service to individuals and businesses for business or leisure. RAI Jets has access to over 5,000 airports nationwide with an impressive fleet of aircraft to suit any company’s passenger needs. They also offer aircraft management and acquisition service. For more information on RAI Jets, visit http://www.flyrai.com or call (800) 247-2834.