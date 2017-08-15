Oklahoma Senior Communities honored with ACHA Bronze Quality Awards We are thrilled to be recognized with this honor. It is a testament to the staff at each one of our communities.

StoneGate Senior Living, a leading provider in senior care, announces three of its senior living communities in Oklahoma are recognized as 2017 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award for their dedication to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

The distinction is one of three progressive award levels through the National Quality Award Program, presented by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), the leading association for long-term and post-acute care.

The Oklahoma area 2017 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award honorees include:

1. The Villages at Southern Hills – Tulsa, OK

2. Garland Road Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – Enid, OK

3. Ranchwood Nursing Center – Yukon, OK

The three honorees are among 13 communities owned and operated by StoneGate Senior Living, LLC that were awarded this honor.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with this honor. It is a testament to the staff at each one of our communities,” says Brandon French, Divisional Director of Operations for StoneGate Senior Living, LLC. “We look forward to continued success and providing excellent continuum of care to all of our residents and patients.”

The Award Program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained Examiners review each Bronze application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award, each of these three communities may all move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver - Achievement in Quality Award criteria.

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 68th Annual Convention and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 15-18, 2017.

About StoneGate Senior Living, LLC

StoneGate Senior Living, LLC provides support services to senior living and care properties that offer skilled health care, assisted living, memory support and independent living locations in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Texas. Founded and led by a team of senior living industry veterans, StoneGate understands that careful attention to customer expectations is vital to the success of a senior living and care community. Learn more at http://www.StonegateSL.com.

About AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 13,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit http://www.ahca.org or http://www.ncal.org.