Richard Vaughn, a dedicated writer, has completed his new book “Hunching Homeward”: a sensational collection of short stories that elaborate upon the moments of dawning realization that come upon all people, regardless of their age or station in life.

Vaughn’s skill at accurately portraying the human condition is evident even this book’s ironic title. “The cover story, Hunching Homeward, revisits the truth that we can't really return home because those left behind have gone on just as we have, and no place really exists called home; like nomadic snails, we carry home heavy on our back and travel toward ourselves. It is the ultimate subjective residence of our place in the universe.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Richard Vaughn’s multifaceted collection of life-slices guides the subject of the story through the grey moments of revelation that occur when a person has a shift in perspective that forced them to see something that had been so natural to them before with painful clarity.

As adults and children confront their fears, realities, goals, and back-stories through their newfound perception, they see themselves as a stranger would. The doors are opened to difficult emotions like disappointment, embarrassment, and betrayal.

