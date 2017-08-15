If you are an exporter, you should understand how to use letters of credit, before they are offered to you by your buyers.

Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, today announced the dates and locations of the Company’s next three letter of credit seminars. These 2-day seminars are hosted in attractive destinations and cover all of the key elements of export letters of credit in an interactive and friendly environment. The seminars are led by Chip Thomas, who has been teaching letters of credit and trade finance for over 40 years.

The next three seminars will be hosted in

San Diego, CA on September 21-22, 2017;

Atlanta, GA on November 16-17, 2017; and

Las Vegas, NV on February 15-16, 2018.

“If you are an exporter, you should understand how to use letters of credit, before they are offered to you by your buyers,” said Chip Thomas. “Don’t fear letters of credit - embrace them as effective payment and financing tools. These seminars will teach you what is needed to benefit you and your business.”

“Trade Technologies is proud to work with Chip to offer these distinctive seminars,” said Kirk Lundburg, President and CEO of Trade Technologies. “Even the most experienced exporters, can learn smarter ways to use letters of credit to reduce risk and accelerate payments.”

Attendees will gain a clearer understanding of how to:

Grow exports and reduce risk using letters of credit and collections terms;

Offer extended, competitive payment terms to international customers and still be paid promptly after shipment;

Protect their company from loss and delays in payment; and

Create win-win relationships with international customers to increase international sales without additional cost, risk or delays.

Trade Technologies has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Hong Kong, Houston, Istanbul, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Singapore.

About Trade Technologies

Founded in 1999, Trade Technologies is the largest global provider of outsourced trade document services and software. From its offices in Asia, Europe and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training and consulting.

The Company’s web-based Global Trade Management platform and outsourced services enable customers to streamline their operations, save money, accelerate payments, and eliminate discrepancies traditionally involved in international letter of credit, documentary collections and open account transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies’ services to process almost $10 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 50 examination offices of 17 banks in 12 countries.

In 2015, Trade Technologies, was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the Trade Technologies’ software platform and process.