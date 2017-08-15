Kira Systems and Neota Logic have delivered what we need to automate our expertise and provide our clients with informed answers faster.

Allens, an international commercial law firm, has collaborated with Kira Systems and Neota Logic on the development of a solution to automate the lease review process.

The solution combines a technical integration between the Kira Systems and Neota Logic software platforms, along with the expertise of Allens legal experts to reduce the time taken to assess risk in leases by up to 30%.

Kira Systems’ software, Kira, automatically identifies and extracts material contract lease clauses into an exportable summary chart to accelerate and improve the accuracy of lease review, Neota Logic’s technology then enables rule-based decisions to be automated on the extracted data, based on the level of risk involved in the terms.

“Assessing portfolios of leases to identify risk is a critical part of our client advisory work,” said Victoria Holthouse, Real Estate Partner at Allens. “It makes good business sense to look for ways that technology can speed up the process of document review, while maintaining the reliability and accuracy of manual lease review. Kira Systems and Neota Logic have delivered what we need to automate our expertise and provide our clients with informed answers faster.”

Said Andrew Shimek, COO and President of Neota Logic, “We’re thrilled with the work that we’ve done with Allens and Kira Systems to combine our knowledge and technical power to deliver a solution that has measurable impact for clients involved in the time-intensive work of contract review.”

Allens, Kira Systems, and Neota Logic will continue to look for ways to collaborate on application development that provides expertise at scale to clients across a myriad of legal areas.

About Allens

Allens is an international law firm with offices throughout Australia and Asia. We have some of the world's longest ongoing client relationships, stretching back more than 150 years, and work with many of the world's leading organisations - including 55 of the world's top 100 companies and more than 75 of Australia's top 100 companies. We are committed to knowing our clients, understanding their business needs and collaborating to find solutions that meet their needs. Each client is unique, so the way we provide advice isn't 'one size fits all'. http://www.allens.com.au/

About Kira Systems

Kira Systems’ technology is the most used and trusted software for contract review and analysis, helping the world’s largest corporations and professional service firms uncover relevant information from unstructured contracts and related documents. Our powerful, patented, award-winning software excels at searching and analyzing contract text and can be deployed for due diligence, knowledge management, lease abstraction, regulatory compliance and other projects where visibility into contract provisions is critical. To find out more, please visit http://www.kirasystems.com.

About Neota Logic

Neota Logic delivers artificial intelligence software that makes doing business easier. Our AI software platform and reasoning engine enable our clients to automate their expertise intelligently at internet scale through applications accessible 24/7, and to improve business decisions while reducing risks and costs. For more information, visit http://www.neotalogic.com.