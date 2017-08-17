Allgress GRC Management solutions allow organizations the flexibility of implementing functionality for just compliance and oversight or more encompassing management if required to meet investment, risk and business objectives.

Allgress, an industry-leading provider of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Third-Party Vendor Management solutions today announced it has been included as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Inc.’s August 11, 2017 Market Guide for Corporate Compliance and Oversight Solutions, an in-depth report to help security and risk management leaders supporting compliance programs identify key selection criteria for a Corporate Compliance and Oversight (CCO) Solutions.

The Gartner analysts and authors Elizabeth Kim and Jeffrey Wheatman recommend security and risk leaders should “select vendors based on alignment with current and future IT Risk Management (IRM) initiatives and investments; Evaluate compliance-focused vendors, especially if compliance is a significant business driver. For some organizations, it may be advisable to focus on the narrower needs of your industry, rather than investing in larger, broader, more expensive IRM solutions; shortlist vendors based on alignment with prioritized requirements such as pricing, geographical alignment and support availability, industry alignment, regulatory content availability, and integration capability; and assess deployment options and identify short- and long-term appetite for SaaS, hosted or on-premises deployments needs.”

Allgress GRC Management solutions allow organizations the flexibility of implementing functionality for just compliance and oversight or more encompassing management if required to meet investment, risk and business objectives. Allgress provides tightly integrated and automated CCO solutions that can improve an organization's compliance management program through capabilities that align to and support policy development, assessment and monitoring of controls, workflow, and incident management.

“As compliance and third-party vendor management requirements are continually changing, organizations need solutions that provide quick-time-to-value without complexity, cost effectiveness and are easy to implement and use without an army of consultants” says Jeff Kushner, Chief Marketing Officer at Allgress.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of the fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

