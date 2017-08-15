AfterWords Navigates the RSPA Sharks at RetailNOW

“We were very excited to be asked to participate in RetailNow’s Shark Tank,” said Drew Peloubet, President and CEO of AfterWords.

AfterWords announced today that it has successfully navigated its presentation within the Shark Tank at RetailNow, the Retail Solutions Providers Association annual conference. The RetailNow Shark Tank was modeled after the successful TV show of the same name. It provided an opportunity for retail focused software companies to present at the conference and compete for the attention of a panel of industry experts or “Sharks.” The selection process for the show was very competitive and AfterWords was one of just four companies that made the final cut to present at the show.

AfterWords was originally registered for the show to discuss its recently announced partnership with Epson, who selected the AfterWords Customer Experience Software for integration with its OmniLink® Merchant Services (OMS) platform. Epson’s OMS allows retailers to capture and analyze real time transactional data. The AfterWords platform leverages patent pending technology to create transaction specific surveys sourcing the data provided by Epson’s OmniLink intelligent receipt printer. The information captured is analyzed by the AfterWords software and provides retailers with actionable insights on how to improve their customer experience and increase profitability.

“We were very excited to be asked to participate in RetailNow’s Shark Tank,” said Drew Peloubet, President and CEO of AfterWords. “We gained valuable insight and further validated our mission of using transactional data and smart questions to improve customer experience.”

About RSPA

The RSPA is the only association dedicated to the point of sale and retail technology industry. The mission of the RSPA is to accelerate the success of its members in the point of sale ecosystem by providing knowledge and connections. The organization offers education, certification, a legal hotline, industry advocacy, and discounts on other services to assist members with becoming and remaining successful. RSPA is most well-known for its signature events, RetailNOW® and INSPIRE® which provide face to face learning and networking opportunities. Learn more by going to http://www.GoRSPA.org

About AfterWords

AfterWords is an intelligent customer engagement and survey system that delivers uses transactional history and customer feedback to create actionable data to improve operations, sales and profitability. AfterWords’ patent pending process provides more relevant data, results in less survey abandonment, and provides actionable Insights. AfterWords was developed with industry experts and university professors, and has recently completed a pilot rollout with a major hospitality franchise. Discover what your customers really think using AfterWords. For more information, visit http://www.surveyafterwords.com.

# # #