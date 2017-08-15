Lyra Health, a digital health company transforming access to behavioral health in the workplace, has partnered with Welkin Health, a San Francisco-based digital health company, to create an end-to-end solution that strengthens the relationship between Lyra’s care team and clients.

“Finding help for behavioral health needs can be daunting. Often people in need of care don’t know where to start looking,” says Elaine Yang, VP Operations, Lyra Health. “Our partnership with Welkin expedites our ability to find high quality and accessible behavioral health care for employers, and their employees in need. Welkin has allowed us to streamline complex workflows and provide a better experience for our clients and our care team.”

Welkin’s configurable case management platform consolidates email, text, and phone communications between patient and care provider, creating a comprehensive overview of the client while also capturing important contextual data. Customized workflows and configurable features such as prompts, health assessments, and care plans ensure interactions between clients and Lyra’s providers are personalized, informed, and immediate. It also enables Lyra’s care team to focus on clients rather than processes.

“Lyra’s work making quality behavioral health care accessible in the workplace could not be more relevant, or important,” says Chase Hensel, CEO and co-founder, Welkin Health. “Many of us spend the majority of our time at work. We’re also facing statistics that say approximately 10 million adults in the U.S. live with a serious mental illness—the demand for mental health services is growing. We’re excited to support Lyra in a way that extends the scope of their innovative work, ultimately helping individuals living with behavioral health needs improve their well-being by getting the help they need.”

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is a technology company focused on transforming behavioral healthcare. Each year, approximately 50 million Americans suffer from a diagnosable behavioral health condition, such as depression, anxiety, or substance abuse. Through a combination of innovative technology and a human touch, Lyra Health helps employees find and connect with the right providers and treatments; and rigorously assesses treatment outcomes to ensure that people get the best care. Lyra Health provides companies with high quality behavioral health care for their employees and family members in order to improve emotional and mental well-being, increase productivity, and lower overall medical costs.

About Welkin Health

Welkin Health is a digital health company located in the heart of San Francisco. Welkin believes that the right healthcare data in the right hands can make companies smarter and patients healthier. Welkin has created a modular case management platform that helps its customers enhance their business intelligence and strengthen their customer connections.