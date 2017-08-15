Eastern Foundry Expands In Crystal City

Eastern Foundry, a coworking space designed to help new and non-traditional businesses enter the government contracting market, is thrilled to announce its expansion in Crystal City occupying a total of 27,000 square feet at their 2011 Crystal Drive headquarters. Over the past 3 years, Eastern Foundry members have grown tremendously, and in order to foster their continued growth, Eastern Foundry needed to grow with them.

“Our coworking model has always been different than the norm, because government contracting, at its core, is different,” said Andrew Chang, CEO and Co-Founder of Eastern Foundry. “We’ve listened to the unique needs of our members and while they want collaboration they need privacy, it’s just to the nature of our industry. So to meet that we are doubling down on private suites paired with communal amenities and collaboration areas so that our members get the best of all worlds.”

Eastern Foundry’s expansion of their space will consist of an array of private suites which will allow their small business members to grow into bespoke spaces while staying within the Eastern Foundry community. Additionally, having the capacity to provide space to larger contractors helps newer and smaller members access primes and partner on contracts who would be difficult to engage without the close proximity.

“Eastern Foundry was born in Crystal City, and we couldn’t be happier to lock in our place in the growing and vibrant Crystal City business community,” said Geoff Orazem, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of Eastern Foundry. “With the help of people like Mitchell Schear and the JBG SMITH team, as well as Andy O’Brien, SVP at JLL, we are thrilled to grow our community for innovative technology companies that are helping the US Government achieve its mission of bringing unmatched services and security to every American.”

“The Eastern Foundry concept began in Crystal City, and we are delighted to have them expand here”, said David Ritchey, JBG SMITH’s Executive Vice President of Leasing. “It is an ideal neighborhood to propel growth companies and our placemaking focus in Crystal City will continue to add to the character of the amenities, the street retail, and the overall experience.”

In the past year, Eastern Foundry has had rapid growth, filling their Rosslyn location in just five short months. The team projects a similar growth trajectory over the coming years, not just with Eastern Foundry, but with the Arlington community. Eastern Foundry believes in what Crystal City has to offer and that’s why they’ve locked in and expanded their footprint, in order to pass along savings to members so they too can enjoy all that Crystal City and the Arlington community provides.

About Eastern Foundry

Eastern Foundry is a first-of-its-kind marketplace where technologists, government contractors and agencies convene to exchange information and opportunities. Eastern Foundry offers physical workspace, services, trainings and information that are tailored to help large and small businesses achieve government contracting success. To learn more about Eastern Foundry, visit Eastern-Foundry.com , follow us @EasternFoundry or stop by our location in Crystal City or Rosslyn.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops assets concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Our mixed-use operating portfolio comprises approximately 20 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% of which are Metro-served. Our emphasis on placemaking is designed to drive synergies across the portfolio and create amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods. Our future development pipeline includes over 18 million square feet of potential development density. For additional information on JBG SMITH please visit http://www.jbgsmith.com.