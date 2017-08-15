Dallas Senior Communities Earn Seven AHCA National Bronze Quality Awards in 2017 As a team, we are committed to the highest level of quality care and take every opportunity to improve the quality of life for each of our resident.

StoneGate Senior Living, a leading provider in senior care, announces seven of its senior living communities in the greater Dallas area are recognized as 2017 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award for their dedication to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

The distinction is one of three progressive award levels through the National Quality Award Program, presented by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), the leading association for long-term and post-acute care.

The Dallas-area 2017 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award honorees include:

1. Accel at Willow Bend – Plano, TX

2. Emerald Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center - North Richland Hills, TX

3. Garnet Hill Rehabilitation and Skilled Care – Wylie, TX

4. Lakewest Rehabilitation Skilled Care –Dallas, TX

5. Town East Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center- Mesquite

6. The Plaza at Richardson – Richardson, TX

7. Williamsburg Village Healthcare Campus – DeSoto, TX

The seven are among the 13 total communities owned and operated by StoneGate Senior Living, LLC that have been awarded this honor, 10 of which are in Texas.

“By receiving the AHCA Bronze Award, it validates our commitment of quality patient care to our residents, their families and the North Richland Hills community,” says Paul Martin, Administrator of Emerald Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. “As a skilled nursing facility, we strive every day to bring quality patient care to all the residents that reside at Emerald Hills Rehabilitation. It is that commitment that we must sustain to continue our journey of quality.”

The Award Program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained Examiners review each Bronze application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award, each of these seven communities may all move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver - Achievement in Quality Award criteria.

"It is an honor to receive the Bronze Quality Award here at Williamsburg Village. As a team, we are committed to the highest level of quality care and take every opportunity to improve the quality of life for each of our residents,” says Gibson Vernon, LNFA, Executive Director at Williamsburg Village Healthcare Campus, “We will continue to focus on quality advancement of the services being delivered here at Williamsburg Village."

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 68th Annual Convention and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 15-18, 2017.

About StoneGate Senior Living, LLC

StoneGate Senior Living, LLC provides support services to senior living and care properties that offer skilled health care, assisted living, memory support and independent living locations in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Texas. Founded and led by a team of senior living industry veterans, StoneGate understands that careful attention to customer expectations is vital to the success of a senior living and care community. Learn more at http://www.StonegateSL.com.

About AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 13,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit http://www.ahca.org or http://www.ncal.org.