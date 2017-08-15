With the addition of PacStar 500-Series to our lineup, we are well-positioned to help companies take on whatever nature throws at them – including moisture and corrosion – when deploying systems to the edge of the network.

PacStar, a leading developer and supplier of advanced communications solutions for commercial, industrial and defense markets, today introduced its toughest family of high-performance communication servers and routers yet, PacStar 500-Series Ultra Rugged communications modules. The new modules provide enterprise-class networking functionality and security in a highly ruggedized enclosure designed to withstand extreme temperatures, excessive vibration and moisture, including complete immersion in water with an IP67 rating.

In addition to military and defense, a growing number of commercial applications involve deploying enterprise-class networking equipment to the edge of the network to support IP-based communications, Internet of Things (IoT) sensor networks, automation, video capture and more. Some of the more demanding environments also require protection from moisture, in addition to the heat, vibration and dust protection already available in the popular PacStar 400-Series and 300-Series modules. Target applications for the new PacStar 500-Series, those where moisture is a concern, include tactical military operations, underground mining, marine applications, and offshore oil and gas exploration.

“The need for enterprise-class networking solutions that can handle extreme conditions continues to expand across a number of major industry segments,” said Peggy Miller, chief executive officer for PacStar. “With the addition of PacStar 500-Series to our lineup, we are well-positioned to help companies take on whatever nature throws at them – including moisture and corrosion – when deploying systems to the edge of the network.”

The new ultra rugged modules build on the successful PacStar 400-Series that has been widely deployed throughout the US military and have been extensively environmentally tested for reliable use in environments subject to extreme temperatures, vibration, and more. The modules incorporate industry leading commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies, including Cisco routers and switches and Intel-based servers capable of running a complete array of applications and network functions.

PacStar 500-Series incorporates the same internal components as PacStar 400-Series and meets IP67 requirements for dust and water protection. This rating mandates that internal components are protected from immersion in water with a depth of up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. The modules use industry standard M12 Ethernet connectors that are resistant to moisture and corrosion, a significant problem for standard RJ45 Ethernet connectors.

PacStar 500-Series includes two models:

PacStar 541 Ultra Rugged Router and Switch Module – This module provides high-performance routing, switching, security and advanced network services for critical voice, data and video connectivity in a compact and rugged form factor. It is based on Cisco routing and switching technology and provides up to 10 user-accessible LAN ports.

PacStar 551 Ultra Rugged Server and Switch Module – Ideal for a broad range of general purpose computing applications, this module is based on Intel Core i5 processors with solid state storage. It includes Cisco switching technology and provides up to 10 user-accessible LAN ports. It is available with a wide variety of pre-loaded, pre-secured, and pre-qualified software applications appropriate for use in tactical and industrial applications.

The modules are optionally managed by PacStar IQ-Core® Software, which simplifies system setup, network management and protects the system from misconfiguration by operators in the field. For more information go to: https://pacstar.com/products/pacstar-500-series/

About PacStar

Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar) is a leading technology-based systems integrator that delivers advanced, reliable and interoperable tactical and enterprise communications systems to the military, federal, state and local government agencies, as well as emergency responders. The company’s patented IQ-Core Software and hardware technology and integration/installation services provide secure command, control and communications systems – particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s unified and tactical network communications systems are ideally suited for commercial sector organizations with mission-critical, complex communications requirements. For additional information, please visit http://www.pacstar.com.