East Texas Senior Communities Honored with AHCA Bronze Quality Awards Receiving the AHCA Bronze Award is an honor for our facility and recognizes the commitment our team has made to deliver quality care.

StoneGate Senior Living, a leading provider in senior care, announces three of its East Texas senior living communities are recognized as 2017 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award for their dedication to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

The distinction is one of three progressive award levels through the National Quality Award Program, presented by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), the leading association for long-term and post-acute care.

The East Texas 2017 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award honorees include:

1. Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center – Carthage, TX

2. Pine Grove Nursing Center – Center, TX

3. Providence Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – Tyler, TX

The three are among 13 communities owned and operated by StoneGate Senior Living, LLC awarded this honor.

“Receiving the AHCA Bronze Award is an honor for our facility and recognizes the commitment our team has made to deliver quality care,” says Debbie Cabello, Administrator at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing. “In addition, we appreciate the Panola County community for entrusting us with the care of their loved ones.”

The Award Program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained Examiners review each Bronze application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award, Briarcliff, Pine Grove, and Providence Park may all move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver - Achievement in Quality Award criteria.

“Going through the process of achieving the Bronze award has made our organization stronger,” says Julie Harbison, Administrator at Pine Grove Nursing Center.

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 68th Annual Convention and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 15-18, 2017.

To coordinate media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Anne Marie Petersen

PR Coordinator

760.522.4400

ampetersen(at)promoteonpurpose.com

Sharon Carter

Regional Director of Operations

214.783.9274

scarter(at)stonegatesl.com

About Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center

Located in Carthage in Panola County, Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center is a senior living community offering comprehensive skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services in a comfortable setting. Briarcliff offers comprehensive, caring Memory Care for women in the Carthage area. Our rooms and common areas are easy-to-navigate, welcoming and appropriate for women. For more information please visit, http://briarcliffsnf.com/.

About Providence Park Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing

Located in Tyler, Texas, Providence Park Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing is a senior living community offering comprehensive skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services in a comfortable setting. For guests requiring short-term care and rehabilitation, Providence Park offers physical, occupational, & speech therapy with customized treatment plans that allow residents the opportunity to achieve their recovery goals and return to activities of daily living. For more information, please visit http://www.PParkRehab.com.

About Pine Grove Nursing Center

Pine Grove Nursing Center is a senior living community offering comprehensive skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services in a comfortable setting. We offer professional and compassionate care to seniors in Center and the surrounding areas. For guests requiring short-term care and rehabilitation, Pine Grove offers physical, occupational, & speech therapy with customized treatment plans that allow residents the opportunity to achieve their recovery goals and return to activities of daily living. For more information, please visit http://www.pgsnf.com.

About AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 13,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit http://www.ahca.org or http://www.ncal.org.