Sold: Cielo Vista Ranch Marks Largest US Ranch Sale in 2017

View from the 14,047-foot summit of Culebra Peak at Cielo Vista Ranch “Without question, Cielo Vista ranks as the largest US ranch sale in 2017,” reports Land Report Editor, Eric O’Keefe.

Cielo Vista Ranch, located in southern Colorado and home to the highest privately-owned peak in the world, Culebra Peak (elevation 14,053′), sold this past week. The property encompasses four life zones ranging from foothills to alpine as well as 18 peaks over 13,000’. Listed for $105 million, the more than 83,000 deeded acre ranch was listed with Mirr Ranch Group in Denver, Colorado, and the sale of this venerable property is a significant achievement in the global ranch market.

Listing ranch brokers, Jeff Hubbard and Pat Lancaster, both of whom are intimately familiar with the property and have guided elk and sheep hunts on Cielo Vista for over 20 years, note that Cielo Vista’s vast natural resources, rich history and exquisite geography are in excellent hands.

According to Hubbard, “The profile of the buyer is absolutely ideal. He is one who is a true conservationist and is deeply committed to preserving this national treasure and extraordinary resource. He truly appreciates and embraces the responsibility of ensuring this property remains a reflection of our state’s beautiful landscapes, diverse wildlife and heritage for decades to come.”

Mirr Ranch Group is well known for finding conservation and ecological buyers as evidenced by past sales such as JE Canyon Ranch, a 50,000-acre working cattle ranch in Las Animas County, Colorado, the Trees Ranch adjoining Zion National Park in southern Utah, and the Mantle Ranch, an inholding in Dinosaur National Monument. Currently, the real estate firm is seeking such a buyer for the Cross Mountain Ranch in northwest Colorado, which spans 4 counties, over 224,000 acres, and offers more than 20 miles of outstanding river frontage.

“We aim to find good stewards of the land for these unique landscapes, and keep working ranches working. We are proud of our seller and in the buyer we found and believe the buyer will continue a legacy of stewardship at Cielo Vista Ranch,” explains Mirr Ranch Group owner/broker, Ken Mirr.

The buyer and terms of the sale are undisclosed.

