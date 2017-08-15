Explorer Software Announces Staff Expansion

Explorer Software Group is a global provider of enterprise software solutions for construction accounting and project management. With their proven dedication and knowledge, they will assist us in continuing to provide our customers with the best service and support in the industry.

Explorer Software, one of the leading providers of job cost accounting software worldwide, has announced that they have expanded their staff. The new staff members are Roch Koep, Sales, and Ingrid Nowell, Trainer.

Roch Koep has joined the Explorer sales team and will be overseeing many of the Western and Midwestern states in the U.S. Roch has over 30 years of experience in the construction software industry. His experience includes working for a multi-national construction company in management, development, and support roles as well as sales and consulting roles in the construction software industry. Together with the rest of the Explorer sales team, he will continue to grow the expanding Explorer Software customer base.

Ingrid Nowell will be joining the Explorer professional services team where she will put her 15 years of expertise to use. During her time in the accounting field, Ingrid had crossed paths with Explorer Eclipse and will be using her experience to help both existing and new Explorer customers get the most out of their flexible and intuitive software.

“We are proud to welcome Roch and Ingrid to our staff at Explorer Software,” said Mark Liss, president of Explorer Software. “With their proven dedication and knowledge, they will assist us in continuing to provide our customers with the best service and support in the industry."

About Explorer Software

Explorer Software is the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the construction industry, offering a broad range of solutions for small, mid-sized and large enterprises worldwide. Explorer's construction-specific solutions offer rich functionality, a full application suite and best-in-class customization abilities. The software and services are designed to produce meaningful increases in revenues and margins to contractors.

Explorer Software is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global software business that serves the Construction industry exclusively, with 45,000 users, in 40 countries and on 6 continents, employing over 300 staff. JDM Technology's core business philosophy is long-term commitment to customer service, coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers.