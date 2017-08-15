The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, is proud to announce the 19th Annual V Foundation Wine Celebration raised nearly $9 million for cancer research during a full weekend of events. This year’s total included more than $7 million in “Fund-A-Need” donations to support the study of BRCA mutation research in laboratories and clinics across the country.

“Throughout this extraordinary weekend, hearts were opened by the stories shared and we come away inspired and filled with hope by the progress being made in cancer research,” said Julie Allegro, co-founder and chair of the V Foundation Wine Celebration. “We will remain ‘shoulder to shoulder’ in the fight against this disease. We won’t stop until there are cures!”

Hosted by Duke University Head Men’s Basketball Coach and dear friend of late Jim Valvano, Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, the three-day signature fundraising event included intimate winery dinners, live entertainment, live and silent auctions and a cancer research symposium. The event attracted attendees to Napa Valley to benefit the V Foundation’s efforts to support cutting-edge cancer research. The gala dinner on Saturday, August 5, culminated with an exclusive performance by Michael Franti & Spearhead.

“I’m here because Jimmy recruited me. He had a vision, divine intervention in what happened to him,” said Coach K. “I’ve been proud to be on his team ever since and see this Foundation really fight this dreadful disease in a way that we are winning. I want to be there just like Jimmy wanted to be there when we win.”

Highlights of this year’s event included the “Fund-A-Need” through which the V Foundation in partnership with the BRCA Foundation and the Gray Foundation are funding research of cancers that derive from BRCA or BRCA-like mutations. Each organization provided $1.5 million to the V Foundation, and with a successful match from the event, the combined investment for this cutting edge research is more than $7 million.

“Understanding the impact of abnormal BRCA genes has not only permitted prevention and earlier detection of breast and ovarian cancer in families who have inherited one of these genes, but has also led to the development of drugs that are particularly effective against BRCA-related cancers,” said Dr. Bob Bast, Vice President for Translational Research at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. “Funds raised by the V Foundation Wine Celebration will accelerate progress in all of these areas.”

In its 24 years, the V Foundation has awarded more than $170 million in cancer research grants nationwide. The V Foundation distributes research grants for all types of cancer to the most promising scientists nationwide through a competitive process vetted by a Scientific Advisory Committee. Over the last 19 years, the Wine Celebration has raised more than $88 million for cancer research and related programs. The 20th Annual V Foundation Wine Celebration will be held on August 2-5, 2018.

For more information about the 2017 Wine Celebration, please visit http://www.winecelebration.org. For more information about the V Foundation for Cancer Research, please visit http://www.jimmyv.org.

About The V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State basketball coach and ESPN commentator. Since 1993, The Foundation has funded more than $170 million in cancer research grants nationwide. Event proceeds benefit cancer research funded by the V Foundation. The Foundation awards peer-reviewed grants through a competitive awards process strictly supervised by a Scientific Advisory Board. For more information on The V Foundation or to make a donation, please visit http://www.jimmyv.org.

About the V Wine Celebration

The V Foundation Wine Celebration is a world-class wine event and auction benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Set in Napa Valley, the heart of California Wine Country, this annual special event brings together 500 prominent members of the sports broadcasting, entertainment, media, lifestyle, technology, investment, medical and winemaking worlds to raise money to fund vital research in the fight against all types of cancer. The V Wine Celebration has helped fund 600 research programs at medical and research facilities across the country. Dedicated to giving back to the generous Napa Valley and surrounding communities that have so enthusiastically embraced it, the Foundation has included many Bay Area institutions among its grantees, including St. Helena Hospital, Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Stanford University and UC San Francisco. Founded by Julie Allegro, The V Foundation Wine Celebration has grown to be to one of the top-rated charitable auctions in the country. For more information on The V Foundation Wine Celebration, please visit winecelebration.org.