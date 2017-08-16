Teachers In Broward County Receive Much Needed School Supplies

Employees donate school supplies for the Broward Education Foundation We are proud to be able to support our teachers in the community and help fill their classrooms with supplies

As Broward County schools return for another school year, a Broward-county based insurance company is working to ensure Broward county teachers have the supplies they need to provide a successful year ahead to their students.

For the third year in a row, People's Trust Insurance is collecting copy paper, pens, glue sticks, calculators, and more for the 2017 Tools for Schools drive, which is a Broward Education Foundation campaign that provides Broward County teachers in low income schools the chance to shop for the free school supplies they need year round.

“We are proud to be able to support our teachers in the community and help fill their classrooms with supplies,” said Amy Rosen, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “It’s very exciting to see our drive continue to grow each year. We know we are making a difference in the lives of tomorrow’s youth so they have the necessary tools to start the school year off right.”

In past years, Broward County teachers have had to reach into their own wallets to purchase much-needed school supplies, but Tools for Schools and its partners are working to change that. Many People's Trust employees have generously brought in supplies to donate. The foundation will provide free supplies to approximately 300,000 students and 15,000 teachers in Broward County. For more information about the Broward Education Foundation, visit http://www.browardedfoundation.org.

