New York Times Best Selling book, "Same Kind of Different As Me", has been adapted to a feature length film produced by Paramount Pictures and PUREFLIX. A star-studded cast led by Academy Award Nominee Greg Kinnear who plays the real-life Ron Hall and Academy Award Winner Renee Zellweger plays his extraordinary and inspirational wife Deborah Hall. The brilliant cast also includes Academy Award Winner Jon Voight who plays Ron Halls father and Academy Award Nominee Djimon Honunsou who plays the real-life Denver Moore.

This incredible and moving true story is about a modern-day slave, an international art dealer and the unlikely woman who bound them together.

“Relief Bed International and The Tacoma Rescue Mission are honored to have this opportunity to showcase such an extraordinary true story in hopes that it will provide a better perspective of the plight of many homeless,” stated Scott Smalling Relief Bed International Founder and event coordinator.

The benefit will be held at the Galaxy Uptown Luxury Theatres in Gig Harbor, WA on October 18th 2017 prior to national release of the film later that month. Attendees will enjoy a rare night of glitz and glamour normally reserved for the Hollywood elite. This special evening will also include things like a step and repeat wall for memorable photos taken by professional photographers and much more!

“I’m so excited to share this inspiring film with the world and hope everyone will leave the theater with new eyes to see the homeless through the lens of God. I believe there is an important message for America in our film as it illustrates beautifully that it’s not the color of our skin that divides us, it’s the condition of our hearts,” said Ron Hall Co-Author of "Same Kind of Different As Me".

Proceeds from this benefit will help supply meals through the Tacoma Rescue Mission and Relief Beds® from Relief Bed International to many who are facing homelessness in Pierce County.

Tickets on sale now: http://www.trm.org/movie/ - Limited quantities available.

Official Movie Trailer: https://youtu.be/53J8fMg5-sw

For more information about this event please contact Scott Smalling; scott(at)reliefbed.com or 253-312-0653. You can also learn more about Relief Bed International at http://www.reliefbed.org or Tacoma Rescue Mission at http://www.trm.org