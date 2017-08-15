MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” franchise, has partnered with Aramark to open a new location on the campus of the University of North Carolina Wilmington. The UNC Wilmington MOOYAH opened on Saturday, August 12 in The Hub, a new 10,000 square foot, two-story dining facility located at 5031 Riegel Road.

“The modern construction is located right at the heart of freshman housing so we really wanted to create an inclusive space with a variety of dining and communal study areas,” said Matt Rogers, Resident District Manager for Aramark. “We decided to open a MOOYAH at The Hub because it’s a nationwide brand offering a great, one-stop option for students.”

The UNC Wilmington MOOYAH will be open till 2:00 a.m. each day allowing students to grab a quick lunch on the go or stop in for a quality late night option that’s close to campus residence halls and apartments.

“The new MOOYAH fills a void on campus for a premium burger restaurant. From fresh-cut fries to the Certified Angus Beef® burgers, MOOYAH offers a quality product and we are excited to bring the concept to students, faculty and the Wilmington community,” said Rogers.

The MOOYAH plans to participate in campus activities, events and be a part of the Wilmington community, as the new dining facility is open to residents as well.

“We’re excited to be bringing MOOYAH to the Wilmington campus this fall to provide students and the local community with a quality burger option and a Seriously Fun atmosphere,” said Jordan Duran, director of franchise sales for MOOYAH. “The culture at the University of North Carolina Wilmington is one where they value fun and flavor so as we get set for the new school year we just know that MOOYAH is going to become another great part of the university experience.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with three cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with eight free veggie toppings and 10 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from eight flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone and will open an additional 14 locations in 2017.

ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS, FRIES & SHAKES

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com.

