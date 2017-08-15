Hunt A Killer Launches First Podcast Series, “Behind True Crime”

“This project is an authentic and natural extension to our brand and makes it possible for us to merge our current network with other true crime fans and loyal podcast listeners.” - Ryan Hogan, co-founder and CEO

Hunt A Killer, the fastest growing thriller subscription service ever, today announced the launch of its first podcast series titled “Behind True Crime,” a show centered around unscripted conversations with professionals of the true crime, murder mystery and thriller genres. Hosted by C.W.S., a true crime blogger, poet, and previous FBI detective hopeful, “Behind True Crime” aims to reveal intimate details about the hearts and minds of both the subjects of true crime as well as the people behind the work. Guests of the show will include well-known podcasters, authors, journalists, researchers, detectives, directors, actors and more.

The first episode of the series features a haunting conversation with Amanda Howard, a true crime author, fiction writer and serial killer expert that has interviewed some of the world’s most dangerous criminals over the last 20 years, and is now available to listen to for free on iTunes and SoundCloud. The company will publish a new 30 to 60 minute episode every other week to start and has plans to transition to a weekly schedule within the next three months.

“With over 16,000 monthly members and hundreds of thousands of true crime fans in our dedicated digital community, we felt it was time to establish a platform that would provide greater accessibility to real-life professionals,” said Ryan Hogan, co-founder and CEO of Hunt A Killer. “This project is an authentic and natural extension to our brand and makes it possible for us to merge our current network with other true crime fans and loyal podcast listeners.”

“Behind True Crime” arrives 10 months after Hunt A Killer officially launched and is focused on solidifying guests for the remainder of the year and encourages those interested in being on the show to email podcast(at)huntakiller(dot)com. The podcast launch further demonstrates the company’s commitment to developing alternative methods of delivery for immersive entertainment.

“Unlike most true crime podcasts that focus on a specific case or one profession within the field, ‘Behind True Crime’ is genuinely unique in that it pulls back the curtain on all of the individuals that play a role in this genre resulting in a more comprehensive and emotional story,” said C.W.S., host of “Behind True Crime” and digital specialist at Hunt A Killer. “I am fascinated with learning about people’s ‘true crime root’ and how their work has altered their mindset and decision-making which are only a few of the themes you can expect to hear about on the show.”

In addition to the podcast, Hunt A Killer is working diligently on product development, partnerships and TV and film endeavors for the rest of 2017 and is projected to reach 60,000 members by end of the year.

