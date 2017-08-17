Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute is excited to partner with Cynvenio for this pilot study to determine the potential for early detection utilizing LiquidBiopsy technology and the potential impact this could have for patients.

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc., a leader in liquid biopsy technology for cancer research and personalized medicine, today announced the launch of a new breast cancer monitoring study in partnership with Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute in Kansas City, Missouri. The study’s goal is to evaluate the potential for early detection of recurrent breast cancer using LiquidBiopsy and natural killer (NK) cell testing in patients at high-risk of relapse after neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

The first phase of the new study will test patients who are scheduled to receive neoadjuvant chemotherapy before surgery, while the second phase will test patients after their surgery. Cynvenio’s proprietary ClearID Breast Cancer test sequences 27 genes commonly mutated in breast cancer and analyzes cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and circulating tumor cells (CTCs) pre- and post- treatment while assessing the correlation of NK cell activity to a patient’s response to chemotherapy. The study is expected to help determine whether surveillance of CTC and NK cells can predict subsequent clinical relapse following neoadjuvant therapy.

“We know that some patients with early stage breast cancer will have systemic recurrence. At present we lack a reliable method of early detection of relapse. The hope is that early detection will lead to more effective treatment. This technology not only allows surveillance of CTC and cfDNA that may predict eventual relapse, it also monitors the innate immune system of the patient,” said Dr. Timothy Pluard, Medical Director of the Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute. “Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute is excited to partner with Cynvenio for this pilot study to determine the potential for early detection utilizing LiquidBiopsy technology and the potential impact this could have for patients.”

“We are enthused and honored to collaborate with Dr. Pluard and his outstanding team to highlight the clinical utility of our multi-template approach to serial monitoring of breast cancer, along with our NK cell activity test,” said Paul Y. Song, MD, Cynvenio’s Chief Medical Officer. “Based on preliminary data from our Triple Negative Breast Cancer trial and from our Danish clinical partners with our NK Score test, we believe that the combination of these two tests may provide a better insight into the overall cancer biology of each patient.”

About Saint Luke’s Health System

Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute is a part of Saint Luke’s Health System which consists of 10 area hospitals and campuses and several primary and specialty care practices, and provides a range of inpatient, outpatient, and home care services. Founded as a faith-based, not-for-profit organization, our mission includes a commitment to the highest levels of excellence in health care and the advancement of medical research and education. The health system is an aligned organization in which the physicians and hospitals assume responsibility for enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual health of people in the metropolitan Kansas City area and the surrounding region.

About Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Cynvenio’s liquid biopsy testing technology is leading the way to more affordable and clinically actionable precision medicine strategies for cancer patients. Among the company’s breakthroughs is its line of ClearID® tests for greatly improved cancer detection and monitoring via a patient-friendly blood draw, and a suite of proprietary, distributable LiquidBiopsy® platforms and consumables for deployment in hospitals and third party diagnostic labs. Cynvenio is based in Westlake Village, California. For more information, please visit http://www.cynvenio.com, http://www.clearidmonitoring.com, and http://www.liquidbiopsy.com.

