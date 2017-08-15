Robert J. Scott, Managing Partner Scott & Scott, LLP IT teams must equip themselves to recognize the unique challenges involved with the latest software licensing options in order to avoid unnecessary licensing exposure.

Software licensing options for large enterprises have evolved substantially over the past several years. Businesses today have more options and flexibility to meet their software needs. However, with that flexibility often comes complex software asset management (SAM) obligations. Licensing models that were previously unavailable absent extensive negotiations are now regularly offered.

“IT teams must equip themselves to recognize the unique challenges involved with the latest software licensing options in order to avoid unnecessary licensing exposure’, said Scott.

This CLE* will discuss traditional and newly developed licensing models, principal concerns about current licensing models, types of license agreements, and primary causes of exposure in enterprise-level software audits.

Differences between traditional and newly developed licensing models

How to handle principal concerns with current licensing models

Types of license agreements

How to reduce exposure in enterprise-level software audits

Challenges to SAM caused by new licensing model

There is no charge for the one-hour webinar. Registration is on a first come, first served basis.

For more details and registration, Click Here.

About Robert J. Scott

Robert J. Scott represents mid-market and large enterprise companies in software license transactions and disputes with major software publishers such as Adobe, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP. He has defended over 225 software audit matters initiated by software piracy trade groups such as BSA | The Software Alliance and the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). He is counsel to some of the world’s largest corporations on information technology matters including intellectual property licensing, risk management, data privacy, and outsourcing.

About Scott & Scott, LLP

Scott & Scott, LLP (http://www.scottandscottllp.com) is a leading intellectual property and technology law firm representing businesses in matters involving software licensing. Scott & Scott, LLP Scott’s legal and technology professionals provide software audit defense and software compliance solutions, all protected by attorney-client and work-product privileges.

Robert J. Scott, a recognized expert on software licensing and data security, is available for interviews.

*State Bar of Texas CLE