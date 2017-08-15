Triangle Region Investors To Gain Insight From Industry Leaders

TREIA is providing meaningful support to investors in the Triangle Region. Think Realty is glad to partner with this organization and add value for attendees.

The Triangle Real Estate Investors Association (TREIA) will host an event powered by Think Realty for new and experienced investors, August 26 and 27 at the Crabtree Marriott Valley Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina. Nationally recognized speakers and educators including Ron LeGrand, Steve Down, Brian and Lynette Wolff, Larry Harbolt, Edwin Kelly, Jay Conner and Merrill Chandler will provide training alongside local market experts. Education and speaking topics will include creative methods for buying and selling properties at low-risk levels, buying foreclosures, creating a fortune to rescue your retirement and increasing cash flow. Attendees will also meet service providers and enjoy networking opportunities. Event tickets are $79 and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/treia-expo-and-conference-powered-by-think-realty-registration-34701773940?aff=es2.

“We’ve brought together some of the top real estate experts in the world to show attendees how to start and expand a profitable real estate business,” said Chuck Jurgens, TREIA president. “Our attendees are learning from what I like to call ‘normal people’ in real estate. These folks are former dead-broke auto mechanics, pilots, mobile-home salesmen and plumbers, and they just show that you can be successful in real estate no matter your age, gender, race, color, religion, education level, savings in the bank or location. These speakers will prove it to you.”

“TREIA is providing meaningful support to investors in the Triangle Region. Think Realty is glad to partner with this organization and add value for attendees. In this business, we all learn from and support one another,” said Eddie Wilson, President of Think Realty.

Started in 1997, the Triangle Real Estate Investment Association (TREIA) is a non-profit group aimed at education and promotion of high standards of excellence in real estate investing. TREIA offers regular informational and networking meetings throughout Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and more. Visit http://www.TREIA.com for a calendar of events.

Think Realty is a central education and information resource for new real estate investors and seasoned professionals, providing members with valuable tools that help them optimize their competitive advantage, succeed in the industry, achieve wealth-building goals and live a life of purpose. Think Realty is part of Affinity Worldwide. More information can be found at http://www.thinkrealty.com and http://www.affinityworldwide.com.

